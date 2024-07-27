Right-hander Max Meyer will skip his scheduled start for Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday as he gets recalled by the Miami Marlins. He is set to pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend, marking his return to the majors for the first time since April 13.

It was earlier reported that Meyer would be rejoining the Marlins' rotation this weekend, and now the date has been confirmed. After spending over three months at Jacksonville, despite the Marlins' urgent need for rotation help, the young right-hander is set to return to the big leagues.

Meyer has been preparing for this opportunity for several weeks. During his time with the Jumbo Shrimp, he followed a once-a-week starting schedule and didn’t pitch more than four innings per outing.

Max Meyer's time in Jacksonville

Max Meyer had been gradually increasing his innings in his recent starts with Jacksonville. Reports indicate that while the Marlins will keep a close eye on his workload as the season continues, there doesn't appear to be a strict cap on his innings.

This approach was designed to manage his workload carefully as he continued to pitch competitively throughout the season, all while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

In his 15 starts since being sent down, Meyer has recorded a 4.34 ERA, 4.43 FIP, and 1.48 WHIP over 58 innings. His performance improved notably toward the end, allowing just two runs in his last 19 innings.

The decision to send Meyer down initially sparked considerable debate, especially after he began the 2024 season with three strong performances. At the time, the Marlins were struggling with a 3-12 record over 15 games, including two victories from Meyer’s starts.

In addition to managing his post-Tommy John recovery, the team aimed to help Meyer evolve into a more well-rounded pitcher rather than depending primarily on his signature slider.

In the majors, Meyer’s pitch mix included 49% sliders, 34% four-seam fastballs, 15% changeups, and 2% sinkers. While in Triple-A, his mix shifted slightly to 41% sliders, 38% four-seam fastballs, 19% changeups, and 2% sinkers.

Improving the Marlins rotation

The Marlins' starting rotation has been in turmoil since Jesús Luzardo (back) and Braxton Garrett (elbow) were injured last month.

Entering 2024 with 1 year and 82 days of MLB service time, Meyer accumulated an additional 18 days before his demotion, bringing his total to 1.100 years.

Players need 172 days of service to be credited with a full year. In Meyer's case, July 21 was a key date. If the Marlins had kept him in the minors until then, he could have reached a maximum of 1.171 years of service by season's end, thus extending his time to qualify for free agency from four years to five.

Meyer will now have to wait until after the 2029 season to explore free agency. Meanwhile, aside from Trevor Rogers, the Marlins' other starters have underperformed significantly, leaving the team near the bottom of the standings and increasing their chances of securing a top pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. The team's struggles have been notably disappointing.

Across both MLB and MiLB, Meyer has logged 75 innings this season. If he remains in the Marlins' rotation, he could make up to 12 more starts by the end of the year, surpassing his previous single-season high of 111 innings from 2021. This would set him up to make all his scheduled starts in 2025 with few restrictions.

Meyer is ranked third among the Miami Marlins' top-30 prospects and holds the 80th spot in MLB's overall top-100 prospects.

Following the trade of A.J. Puk to the Arizona Diamondbacks, in which the Marlins acquired Deyvison De Los Santos and Andrew Pintar, recalling Max Meyer will restore the team to a full 26-man roster.