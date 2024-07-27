The Chicago White Sox franchise is in dire straits. Owner of the MLB's worst record at this point of the season at an unsightly 27-79, the White Sox should be one of the most active teams on the trade market in selling off the few quality players remaining on the roster. The good news is that a few of their players, one of which is starting pitcher Garrett Crochet, have some considerable value on the trade market that should help them replenish their depleted farm system.

However, Crochet's reported stance in the aftermath of any prospective trade may be giving teams some pause. Crochet reportedly wouldn't pitch in the postseason without an extension. But he could only throw his hands up in the air as there are a lot of things that he doesn't have a hand in, including the decision as to whether or not the White Sox would actually trade him away.

“Yeah, in terms of that, it kind of just is what it is. Right now, I’m focused on pitching for the White Sox. And beyond that, I’m not really controlling much,” Crochet said, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com..

Beyond his reported no-extension, no-postseason stance, Crochet also reportedly wants to remain a starter for the rest of the season even though some believe that he's very close to reaching his innings cap for 2024. Nonetheless, the White Sox starter clarified to reporters that he is only currently focusing on what he can control even though trade rumors involving his name have been deafeningly loud.

“No comment. Right now I’m just focused on pitching for the White Sox,” Crochet added.

Garrett Crochet, a long-term piece or a trade chip for the White Sox?

No one should get it twisted: the White Sox are nowhere near playoff contention. But Garrett Crochet is only 25 years of age. It's not too far-fetched of an idea that Crochet may be a long-term piece for them instead of someone that they dangle in hopes of acquiring a prospect that they could only hope be as good as he is someday.

A bullpen arm to begin his MLB career, Crochet has been one of the best starters not just in the AL, but the entire MLB in 2024. In 111.1 innings of work (21 starts), the White Sox starter has put up an ERA of 3.07 that's backed up by an elite 157:25 strikeout-to-walk ratio. According to Fangraphs, that's good for a WAR of 4.1 — the best tally in the entire league.

Crochet still has two years of team control after the 2024 season, so it's not like time is running out on the White Sox to make a decision regarding his future. But one thing's for sure, trading for Crochet will require teams to part ways with some of their best prospects, as rarely does a talented, cost-controlled pitcher as young as he is become available on the market.