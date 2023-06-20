When it comes to Devin Sanchez and the prospect of being a part of the Ohio State football program, the top cornerback of the 2025 class only has one answer in mind.

Ohio State football is known for only attracting and getting the best of the best. The June day camp at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, didn't generate the usual excitement and energy. Part of the reason was the unfavorable weather with cold and windy conditions, reminiscent of fall rather than summer. Additionally, the camp didn't have an abundance of star players, which wasn't unexpected. The team will need all the star power they can get to square up against rival team Michigan.

While Camp No. 5 may have been the least impressive of the season, there were still a few notable names in attendance who were ready to showcase their skills, and one of them was Sanchez.

Standing at the formidable size for a cornerback in 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 170 pounds, Devin Sanchez stood out with his size, physicality, and length, and displayed his football ball skills during the winner-loser segment, getting his hands on numerous passes and allowing only one catch on a slant route.

Sanchez's presence at the camp was significant, considering he traveled from Texas to work with Tim Walton. The two even had a private workout during the afternoon. However, it's important to note that this is just a small step in Ohio State's pursuit of Sanchez, as there is still a long recruiting process ahead.

When asked about his future and if Ohio State football could be a part of that, Sanchez openly admitted that he sees himself being part of it, according to Cleveland.com.

“Ohio State, I wouldn't say it's one of my dream schools,” cornerback Devin Sanchez commented. “But it's a school I could see myself at.”

Ohio State football is just one of 32 schools that have already given the five-star recruit an offer, as Sanchez has generated warm interest also from known college football programs like Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M. Despite this. Devin's recent comments are sure to excite Ohio State fans who are looking for a cornerback that would get them going.