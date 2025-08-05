The hype surrounding the Penn State football team is at an all-time high heading into the 2025 season. The Nittany Lions had a good team last year as they made it all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinals, but they still struggled to get over the hump in the big games. That has been a theme for head coach James Franklin, but he is returning a ton of talent from last season. Penn State is among the best in the Big Ten at every single position group. Still, ESPN's Paul Finebaum isn't buying the hype.

While the Penn State football team made the CFP semis last year, it didn't show that it is actually over the hump. The Nittany Lions still lost their big games, but they were able to benefit from the new 12-team College Football Playoff. Still, it's hard not to be optimistic about this year's team. They have one of the best rosters in the country, but until James Franklin proves himself in a big game, Paul Finebaum will have his doubts.

“You're forgetting the most obvious thing: They still have James Franklin as a head coach, and he's yet to prove that he can handle this moment,” Finebaum said during an episode of Get Up. “I'm not going to waste your time because you were at the games with what he blew last year, but that's why I can't wrap my arms around them. On paper, yes. But he's had good teams on paper before, and managed to choke them away.”

Penn State has the talent, but Finebaum has a point. Franklin has had some very talented teams before, specifically in the Saquon Barkley/Trace McSorley era. Every promising year was the same. The Nittany Lions would typically lose to Michigan, Ohio State, or both, and then they would miss the playoff. Last year was the same. Penn State lost to Ohio State and Oregon, but because of the expanded College Football Playoff, the Nittany Lions got in.

Franklin was able to get a couple of playoff wins, but we can't really call that run impressive. Penn State beat SMU at home and Boise State on a neutral field. The Nittany Lions then faced a real challenge against Notre Dame, and they lost.

There's no doubt about it, James Franklin has a very good football team this year. Drew Allar is back at QB with a load of transfer WRs and arguably the best RB duo in the country around him. On the other side of the ball, guys like Dani Dennis-Sutton, who could be playing in the NFL, are back to chase a natty. If this isn't the year for the Penn State football team, it might never happen.

More NCAA Football News
A NCAA logo flag at the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field.
NCAA D-1 Board of Directors vote in favor of new governance modelScotty White ·
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Isaiah Horton (2) catches the ball against Syracuse Orange linebacker Marlowe Wax (2) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Alabama football OC needs just 1 word to describe key transfer WRJordan Llanes ·
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin leads his players out of the team tunnel prior to the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium.
Insider fuels Penn State football hype train with No. 1 takeScotty White ·
Texas Tech general manager James Blanchard speaks with head coach Joey McGuire during spring practice, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at the Womble Football Center.
Texas Tech football GM gets real on plan to ‘steal’ underpaid recruitsPreston Byers ·
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.
Why Nebraska football is unranked sleeper team, per insiderBenjamin Adducchio ·
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables leads his team out of the tunnel before the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at the Cotton Bowl
Insider tabs Oklahoma football as unranked sleeper to watch in 2025Scotty White ·