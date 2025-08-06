The Seattle Mariners opened their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at home on Tuesday with a win, as they defeated the visiting Chicago White Sox to the tune of an 8-3 score at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The White Sox are among the worst teams in the big leagues right now, just based on their 30-win record, but that still shouldn't take away from the splendid performance on the mound by Mariners starter Bryan Woo. The right-handed Woo got a win in his first start this August by allowing just an earned run through seven innings of work on the mound versus the White Sox.

Woo surrendered just two hits and zero free passes while punching out a total of nine White Sox hitters on the way to his ninth pitching victory in the 2025 MLB regular season against six losses.

In addition, Woo pulled off something historic with his performance, according to MLB.

“Bryan Woo has pitched 6+ innings in each of his first 22 starts this year, a franchise record!” MLB's official X (formerly Twitter) account shared on social media following the Mariners' win.

Woo has been a workhorse on the mound for the Mariners, who remain in pursuit of the Houston Astros for the top spot in the American League West. The victory over Chicago also halted a four-start winless streak for Woo, whose most recent victory prior to Tuesday was in a 6-0 triumph over the Pittsburgh Pirates at home on July 4.

After giving up four home runs in a 5-4 loss to the Athletics on the road on July 30, Woo had better control of his pitches opposite the White Sox.

“Solo home runs are, I guess, part of the game now,” Woo said after his start against Chicago (h/t Daniel Kramer of MLB's official website). “Obviously you don't want to give up too many. My last start was definitely frustrating, but just not letting that confidence waver, I think, is the big thing.”

So far this season, the 25-year-old Woo has posted a 3.02 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP and 136 strikeouts through 140.0 total innings.

The 61-53 Mariners will next turn to George Kirby on the mound, as they attempt to stretch their win streak this Wednesday.