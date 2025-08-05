The Georgia football team underwent a bit of a makeover after last season, highlighted by a quarterback replacement: Carson Beck moved on to Miami, and Gunner Stockton took over. Kirby Smart has been a master recruiter and has gotten a lot of help around Stockton. The biggest key for the Bulldogs on offense is that they have a nice rotation in this receiving corps to help Stockton, especially with their tight ends.

In a recent interview with Dawgs247 Beat writer Jordan D. Hill, Georgia football tight end Oscar Delp said that the Bulldogs have the best tight end room in the country. He thinks the depth is the difference, and every player in the room is a playmaker who can do something in the passing game.

Delp told Hill, “I think we have the best tight end room in the country. I think we have a lot of guys that can make a lot of plays, and I think we're going to make a lot of plays this year. We need to worry about what's called and not worry about things we can't control.”

These comments come after the position group lacked that dominance last season, which was somewhat disappointing, given the talent at the position. Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie, and Ben Yurosek were slow out of the gate last season, but the production finally started coming as Georgia got into the meat of their schedule. Delp scored his first two touchdowns in November's game against Tennessee.

Delp felt that the tight end resurgence toward the end of the year was due to his and his teammates' focus on what mattered in this offense.

“We started just playing football, stopped worrying about factors that don't control us,” Delp said. “I think everything started working out.”

Yurosek is gone, but second-year players Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich join Delp and Luckie to help fortify a big room. They also added four-star tight ends Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour, who have a chance to have big seasons this year and get their feet wet behind a loaded position group.

Oscar Delp is the big key in the room. A Georgia native and former four-star, he will go to the NFL next if he has a big year. He is 6-foot-5 and weighs 225 pounds. Last year, he had 21 receptions for 248 yards and four touchdowns. This season, he is in line for a big year as the primary safety valve for Gunner Stockton.

There is some uncertainty regarding Georgia football, but Kirby Smart again has a loaded roster. The key is what they brought in on defense and the playmakers on offense.