Ohio State football is known for its prestigious runs and star-studded lineups. Their efforts start with recruiting players like Marvin Harrison Jr. They may have found another star in the making with wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Chris Henry Jr. is a great prospect. He amazed the Ohio State football staff so much last year that he walked away with an offer as an eighth-grader at their June camp. The 2026 prospect still has three years of high school varsity football to play.

Henry Jr. already has 24 offers that span the whole country. Despite this, he remains attached to his goal of development. The prized wide receiver emphasized its importance to him in a statement, via Cleveland.com.

“I always feel like I’m getting better every time I’m working. I just see it as a blessing and used that to get better. To continue to get better every day,” the 2026 Ohio State football prospective recruit said.

His great athleticism at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds is nothing short of spectacular. He has even drawn comparisons to Marvin Harrison Jr due to his talents on the field. Chris Henry Jr. immediately addressed the similarities between him and Harrison.

“When I watch Ohio State, and I watch Marv, Jeremiah, and stuff like that, I can see myself in that position. If I ever get to speak to them and get to learn some things from them I’ll definitely do that,” he said.

There is a lot of time for Chris Henry Jr to grow and be better than Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio football is ahead in the sweepstakes for this prospect.