C.J. Stroud had many on the edge of their seats regarding his future at Ohio State.

While the likes of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Florida passer Anthony Richardson declared for the 2023 NFL Draft days after playing in their final games of the 2022 season, Stroud did not follow suit. Stroud had until Jan. 16 to make a final decision on whether to enter the upcoming NFL Draft and in the end, he announced on that day that he will be taking his talents to the NFL.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day touched on Stroud’s call to forego his senior season to enter the NFL Draft, where he noted that the versatile passer did go “back and forth” on this matter.

“I won’t speak for C.J., I know that there was a lot of back and forth for him,” Day said. “He loves his teammates, and he loves Ohio State, and he took a long time to try to balance it out to figure out the positives and the negatives and all those types of things.”

Day added that he is looking forward to seeing just what will be next for Stroud in his football career.

“I’m excited for his future, I’m excited to see how this thing shakes out the next couple of months and what’s the next step for him,” Day said. “But again you’ll have to ask him, I’m sure making that decision wasn’t easy, he took about as much time as he could and was really thoughtful in the process and I thought he was very thorough.”

Stroud was a standout performer for the Buckeyes over the 2022 campaign, recording 3,688 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns. He finished in third place in the voting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy honor behind USC’s Caleb Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan.

Overall, Stroud capped off his run at Ohio State with both the second-most passing yards (8,123) and touchdown passes (85) in program history.

Stroud is expected to garner plenty of interest from the likes of the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.