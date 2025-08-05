The Pittsburgh Steelers are in full swing of training camp as the 2025 NFL season approaches. The Steelers have been one of the biggest stories of the entire NFL offseason, highlighted by the signing of Aaron Rodgers to run the offense. However, they also signed T.J. Watt to a massive extension and cemented his place as the team's leader along the defensive line.

When speaking with the media at Tuesday's practice, rookie outside linebacker Jack Sawyer said he loved learning from T.J. Watt, both on and off the field. He said there's no one he would rather learn from than Watt, and he has helped him transition into the league extremely well.

He said, “It's fantastic! There is no better guy to learn from, and he's a good guy off the field, too. Learning from him and seeing how he attacks, whether on the field, off the field, or in recovery, has been great for me already.”

T.J. Watt held out for a new contract until he finally signed a three-year extension worth $123 million, with $108 million fully guaranteed.

One of the biggest keys to Watt's success is his athleticism and speed as a rusher. However, after the media saw him before training camp started, it looked like he had gained muscle and was potentially becoming more of a power rusher.

“I like to think the explosiveness is always gonna be there,” Watt said after a walkthrough at St. Vincent College. “Realistically, I don’t know if that will happen. It still is, but it’s constantly finding new ways to win, evolving with the game. Like Coach (Tomlin) says, ‘Adapt or die.’

Article Continues Below

“But at the end of the day, if you have a fastball that works, you throw the fastball.”

T.J. Watt had a solid season last year, totaling 40 solo tackles, 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. At 30 years old, Watt entered the final year of his most recent contract and held out in a contentious contract negotiation. It finally ended, and Watt cemented his status with the Steelers.

Jack Sawyer is coming to the Steelers after being a fourth-round pick off the edge from Ohio State. Many saw it as a steal, as Sawyer had a top-50 grade coming into the 2025 NFL Draft. Sawyer had 25 solo tackles, nine sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He was the hero for Ohio State against Texas in the College Football Playoff, returning a fumble for a touchdown as Texas was driving for a tie game.

The fact that Sawyer is learning so much from Watt should frighten every NFL offense because Sawyer can potentially be a star.