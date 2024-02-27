The dream season for the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid just keeps getting better. The Oilers captain achieved another impressive feat on Monday, becoming the fastest skater to record 70 assists in a season in nearly 30 years. The feat had not been done since Mario Lemieux in 1996, per NHL.com.
McDavid got his 70th assist for the team in a win on Monday against the Los Angeles Kings. McDavid picked up two points on two assists that he had in the game. The center's new points total has helped McDavid accomplish yet another spectacular achievement. The center is now the sixth player in NHL history to post at least eight straight 90-point seasons, per NHL.com.
The Oilers are having a spectacular year, led by their captain. The team went on a red-hot 16-game winning streak before the NHL All-Star break, despite a coaching change midseason. McDavid has 91 total points this season, with 21 goals to go with his 70 assists. He leads the team in points.
The center's output has put him in some truly spectacular company. Lemieux, Wayne Gretzky, and Adam Oates are the only players to get to 70 assists in a season faster than McDavid, per NHL.com.
Edmonton is sitting in third place in the Western Conference's Pacific Division. The team has 70 points, only one shy of the Vegas Golden Knights. The team's 4-2 victory over the Kings snapped a three-game losing streak for Edmonton. The Oilers are now 34-20-2 on the campaign.
The Oilers next play the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. The puck drops at 8:30 Eastern.