The Edmonton Oilers are skating their way up the Western Conference standings following a ten game winning streak.

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch thinks he has the secret to his team's success. The Oilers have put together an impressive 10-game winning streak, and the coach sees his depth as a reason for that streak.

“We just found ways to win games. you don't put a streak together by just relying on one line,” Knoblauch said, per ESPN. “When you're winning games, you have confidence, and you don't have to doubt yourself or feel that you have to change your game. We just have to stick with it, and we'll win hockey games.”

The Oilers got their latest win in a rock fight against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Evan Bouchard scored a power play goal in overtime to lift the club to a 2-1 victory.

Edmonton is now 23-15-1 on the season. The team is skating their way up the standings in the Western Conference, after making a coaching change and bringing in Knoblauch following a rough start to the season. The Oilers are now fourth in the Pacific Division, behind only the Vancouver Canucks, Las Vegas Golden Knights and L.A. Kings. Edmonton is only a point behind the Kings.

Center Connor McDavid is leading the Oilers in points with 57, in 37 games played. McDavid came up with the assist on the game winning goal against the Canadiens. Winger Zach Hyman is paving the way for the Oilers in goals, with a team-high 26.

The Oilers will try and extend their historic win streak on Tuesday. The team hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs. The puck drops at 9:00 Eastern.