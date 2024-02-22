McDavid 🤝 Gretzky

Connor McDavid has been an apple tree lately, failing to score a goal but recording an eye-opening 17 assists in the last seven Edmonton Oilers games.

Although the Oil lost a thrilling 6-5 overtime decision to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, the captain made even more history in the contest.

McDavid is just the third player in National Hockey League history to score 17+ assists without a single goal over a seven-game span since the days of Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier.

“Last 7 games for Connor McDavid: 0 goals 17 assists,” wrote OptaSTATS early on Thursday morning. “He's the third player in NHL history to have 17+ assists and no goals over a 7-game span, joining Wayne Gretzky (1986, 1988, 1991) and Mark Messier (1995).”

Although these stats are probably the last thing McDavid cares about — he wanted a win on home ice against the Eastern Conference leading Bruins — it's impressive nonetheless.

It's no secret that McDavid is one of the premier passers in the NHL, although he can score just as prolifically. But lately, it's been his teammates who have benefited from his strong playmaking.

Oilers erase 3-goal lead, still lose to Bruins

Boston led Edmonton by as much as three goals late in the second period, but the Oil would mount a third period comeback before eventually losing on a Charlie McAvoy OT winner just over three minutes into the extra frame.

“You are happy with the way you battled back from down 4-1 to a really good team, to be able to come back twice and earn a point says a lot about our team and how it faces adversity,” Zach Hyman explained after scoring the tying goal late in the third.

“But at the same time, you don’t want to put yourselves in that position. Since we have been back [from the All-Star break] we have put ourselves in that position too often and we have to learn to play consistently throughout the whole game again.”

The Oilers are now 4-3-1 since their incredible 16-game winning streak ended against the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 6 — the same team that ended the Stanley Cup hopes in the 2023 second-round.

Connor McDavid and co. will be back in action on Friday night when the Minnesota Wild visit Rogers Place.