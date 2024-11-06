The Edmonton Oilers will get their superstar back for Wednesday's matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights.

After missing the last three games, Connor McDavid is set to return from a lower-body injury, per Elliotte Friedman.

The three-time Hart Trophy winner took a hard fall just 37 seconds into a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 28 and didn't return. McDavid avoided a serious injury and clearly didn't take long to recover. The Oilers ended up getting smacked 6-1 by Columbus.

Without McDavid, they've won two of the last three games, beating the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames before getting shut out by the New Jersey Devils on Monday evening by a score of 3-0.

Before that contest, McDavid did skate for the first time since the injury and felt good about his progression:

“Feels pretty good,” McDavid said after practice, via Sportsnet. “Not too much limiting me on the ice. I'm happy with how it feels. We're gonna go day by day here. We'll see, I felt good out there today and we'll how it responds and go from there.”

The 27-year-old has three goals and seven assists in 10 games so far, averaging three shots per game. Edmonton isn't having the greatest campaign, sitting at 6-6-1. They've lacked consistency, but winning a pair of games without their franchise cornerstone is a promising sign.

McDavid has been working tirelessly to recover from the ailment:

“When it first happens, obviously you’re concerned that it’s maybe something a little more serious,” the Oilers captain said after skating Monday, via NHL.com. “But thankfully we got good news on it and I’ve been doing everything possible to make it feel better.”

“I’m not just sitting around waiting for it to feel better. I’m doing a lot of different things and honestly the team here, the medical staff, everybody’s great and understanding that I’m always pushing to play and trying to find that balance.”

The Oilers will be hoping McDavid can make an impact in his return.