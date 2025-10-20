The 2025 Clemson football season has been highly disappointing. The Tigers are sitting at 3-4 after entering the season as one of the top-ranked teams in the country. Something has been missing from this team this season, even though they brought so much back from last year. It has even led Dabo Swinney to defend his credibility. The offense is the biggest issue, and they most recently lost one of their best receivers for the season.

Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. exited Saturday’s game with an injury suffered during a punt return, with it later being reported as a spinal issue after he landed on his neck. In a teleconference on Monday, Dabo Swinney revealed that Wesco is out for the season because of the injury. However, it wasn’t as significant as it could have been, considering it was related to his spine and he should be able to return to play football.

“Injury-wise, prayers answered on Bryant Wesco. Just a blessing. Best-case scenario. It was a horrifying injury. The doctors did an amazing job. Horrifying injury and a lot of unknowns for the first 24 hours. He’s back home now. Best-case scenario,” Swinney said. “Now, he’s done for the year, for sure. But the doctors are confident he’ll make a full recovery…He got home today and was just kind of resting. He’ll be back over here tomorrow.”

It is a big blow because Wesco has been one of the biggest bright spots for a sputtering Clemson offense. He was the leading pass-catcher so far for the Tigers with 31 receptions for 537 yards and six touchdowns. He has also been doing punt return duties, having 10 returns for 78 yards.

Spinal injuries are severe on the football field. It is how players can lose feeling in their hands and legs and can even become paralyzed in severe cases.

However, after a lot of testing and evaluation on him, it does sound like he’ll be alright after returning from the hospital.

“Definitely something that will keep him out for the rest of this season. All indications are he’ll be OK,” said Swinney. “Just a real blessing.”