The fallout from the Dallas Mavericks’ decision to fire general manager Nico Harrison continues to ripple across the NBA landscape. In the wake of the franchise-altering move, veteran guard Klay Thompson offered a candid reflection on the harsh realities of professional basketball, highlighting both his respect for Harrison and the business side of the game.

“It’s a hard business, and Nico is a friend,” said Thompson. “From the same city. I wish him well… He helped the Dallas Mavericks reach the conference finals and an NBA championship. It’s the hardest part of the business, whether you’re traded, you’re waived, you’re let go. It’s never fun.”

Thompson’s comments carry extra weight, given his long-standing reputation as one of the NBA’s most respected veterans. His remarks encapsulate the emotional toll that front-office shakeups can have, especially when the changes follow a season filled with turmoil and disappointment.

The Mavericks’ decision to part ways with Harrison comes just months after his controversial trade of Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers, a move that sparked widespread backlash across the fan base.

Dallas has stumbled to a 3-9 record this season, looking lost without their homegrown superstar despite the addition of Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Harrison’s tenure, though marred by this final decision, wasn’t without success. Under his leadership, the Mavericks reached the Western Conference Finals and the NBA Finals, achievements that earned him credibility across the league.

But as the losses mounted and frustration grew, chants of “Fire Nico!” began echoing through the American Airlines Center, a sign that public patience had finally run out.

For Thompson, his words serve as both a tribute and a reminder. The NBA’s business side spares no one, not players, not coaches, and not executives. As Dallas looks to rebuild its image and identity, Thompson’s reflection underscores the cold truth: success in the league is fleeting, and loyalty often comes second to results.