The Detroit Red Wings began the season on a big hot streak. It appeared as if the team had taken a step forward following a near-decade-long postseason drought. However, Detroit has once again fallen off a cliff. The Red Wings have lost four of their last five games. And they have lost their grip near the top of the Atlantic Division.

The Red Wings have not played since Sunday. That game was not the team's best effort. Detroit lost 5-1 on home ice to a Chicago Blackhawks team led by former Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill. Blashill's new team did not give the Red Wings much in the way of chances. And there's only one way the team can fix this issue, according to Alex DeBrincat.

“We need to be a more physical and harder team to play against,” the Detroit forward — and Michigan native — told the team's official website. “We’re giving up too much too easily, so we got to win our 50-50s in the O-zone and D-zone. Really, all over the ice. Just getting back to that work ethic and playing simple is going to be what’s best for us.”

Detroit did take advantage of their rare extended off time. Head coach Todd McLellan put his team to work in practice on Tuesday. It's all in an effort to play more in the dirtier aspects of the game.

“We have some length, some guys who are long and tall. We have some girth. Those players have to give us more of that. The smaller players can also do that too. They can roll around,” the Red Wings coach said, via the team's official website.

“Sometimes, they’re the toughest to handle in and around the blue paint because they have a low center of gravity, are quick and have to dart in and out. We’re just not seeing enough of it right now.”

Detroit returns to the ice on Thursday night to take on the streaking Anaheim Ducks at home.