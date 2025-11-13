The appropriate thing happened on Wednesday after Rob Gronkowski officially retired as a member of the New England Patriots. Fans have been pushing for it to happen since the well-loved tight end walked away from the NFL in 2022.

Gronkowski signed a one-day deal with the Patriots, with team owner Robert Kraft in attendance.

The 84-year-old Kraft even joked that they should make it a two-day contract so Gronkowski could suit up versus the New York Jets on Thursday at Gillette Stadium.

“Sure, what's the signing bonus?” said Gronkowski.

“Nothing's changed,” replied Kraft.

The 36-year-old Gronkowski, who won three titles with the Patriots, also made an offer to Kraft before signing the ceremonial deal, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

“Straight cash, no taxes. I’ll take a briefcase. Actually, I’ll just take the plane,” said the four-time All-Pro First Team member in the video posted by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Gronkowski teamed up with Tom Brady and Julian Edelman to lead New England's dynastic run a decade ago. With his colorful personality and natural charm, Gronkowski was a fan favorite throughout his career. He also helped the community with his charity work.

He first retired in 2019 due to the mental toll. He made a comeback in 2021 after Brady convinced him to join him on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They won the Super Bowl that season, with Gronkowski scoring two touchdowns.

Behind the stellar play of Drake Maye, the Patriots have been on a roll this season with an 8-2 record. They are tied with the Indianapolis and the Denver Broncos at the top of the AFC.