The San Diego Padres always find themselves in a difficult position at the start of every season. They are in the same division with the Los Angeles Dodgers and that means they are always have to find a way to beat the richest and most powerful team in the National League. The Padres are feisty and competitive and they have had some success against the Dodgers in the past, but their roster does not compare to the two-time defending World Series champions.

They are lacking in several areas, and one of the most notable is in the outfield. They are looking to get stronger in that area, and it seems quite likely that the Padres would like to have Jarren Duran of the Red Sox on their roster. Duran was brilliant in 2024 and he was also solidly productive last season with 41 doubles, 13 triples, 16 home runs, 84 RBI and 24 stolen bases. He is one of the fastest and most versatile outfielders in baseball with dynamic base stealing ability and the power to hit the ball out of the ball park.

The Red Sox seem to have a plethora of talented outfielders and Duran could be available even though he just signed one-year, $7.7 million deal with the Red Sox

If the Padres are serious about acquiring Duran, they are going to have to make a significant trade offer to the Red Sox. The belief here is that the Padres will have to send 2nd baseman Jake Cronenworth and one of the team's strong relief pitchers to the Red Sox to make it happen.

Cronenworth would give Red Sox a dynamic 2nd baseman

The Red Sox were able to fix the problems they had on the left side of the infield. Shortstop Trevor Story was able to stay healthy for a full season, and that marked the first time in his four years in Boston that he could say that. Story had a poor month of May, but he was productive throughout the rest of the season and he ended up leading the Red Sox with 25 home runs and 96 runs batted in.

Alex Bregman took over at 3rd base and provided leadership, excellent fielding and solid clutch hitting. Bregman signed a three-year contract with the Red Sox shortly before spring training and that contract allowed him to opt out after the season. He has taken advantage of that contractual clause and he is back on the open market. It would serve the Red Sox to bring him back with a new contract offer.

While the left side of the infield was fine, the right side was a big issue for manager Alex Cora. If they could acquire 2nd baseman Jake Cronenworth, it would go a long way towards helping the team climb the ladder.

Article Continues Below

Cronenworth is not a superstar but he is a solid contributor with his offense and he also can get the job done in the field. Cronenworth slashed .246/.367/.377 with 11 home runs and 59 runs batted in. He was able to get on base 69 times due to walks and he is clearly a player who can contribute to the Red Sox cause.

Red Sox also need a starter, but a solid reliever would suffice

The Red Sox have one of the best starting pitchers in Major League Baseball in Garrett Crochet. He is the ace of the staff, but the Red Sox could use a solid No. 2 pitcher.

The Padres saw Nick Pivetta fill the role of ace last season. The former Red Sox starter had an impressive year as he finished with a 13-5 record, a 2.87 ERA and he struck out 190 batters in 181.2 innings.

Pivetta does not seem like he would be a good trade candidate. He pitched for the Red Sox from 2020 through 2024 and he never had an ERA under 4.04. Pitching in Fenway may not be ideal for Pivetta.

While the Padres don't have a lot of starters that would fit the bill, this is a team rich with relievers. Lefthander Adrian Morejon could be an ideal choice for the Red Sox. He is capable of providing multiple innings if that's what is called for. Morejon had a 13-6 record, a 2.08 ERA and he struck out 70 in 73.2 innings last season

If the Padres are going to get a potential star outfielder like Duran, they have to be willing to give up solid performers like Cronenworth and Morejon.