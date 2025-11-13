The Golden State Warriors ended their six-game road losing streak with a 125-120 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, and once again, Stephen Curry was at the forefront of the Warriors’ push. The two-time MVP poured in 46 points, his highest total of the season, helping Golden State bounce back from a 24-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder just a day earlier.

Curry’s performance put him within striking distance of Michael Jordan’s all-time record for the most 40-point games after turning 30. The 37-year-old guard now has 43 such games, just one shy of Jordan’s mark of 44.

When asked about potentially joining such an elite company, Curry said:

“God willing. That's pretty good company, for sure. We needed every bit of them tonight. Everybody stepped up. Considering how last night went, came with great energy, top to bottom. That third quarter is what we do. Getting vibes, pushing, creating easy offense. And thankfully, I was able to knock a couple down. But yeah, I'll take that company, for sure.”

Steph on trailing MJ by only 1 game for most 40-point games after turning 30-years-old 👀 "That's pretty good company, for sure." https://t.co/B4VT8Kfk6n pic.twitter.com/25CDArXsuc — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2025

The Warriors desperately needed Curry’s heroics after falling behind by 16 in the first half. Golden State’s offense opened the game cold, scoring just 14 points in the first quarter, before gaining rhythm in the second half. Curry, who missed three games recently due to illness, turned the contest in Golden State's favor with a blistering 22-point third quarter, shooting 5-for-7 from the field, including three three-pointers, and a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. It was the 41st 20-point quarter of his career, the most in NBA history.

Overall, Curry shot 13-of-25 from the floor, 5-of-16 from deep, and 15-of-16 from the line, recording his 43rd 40-point game since turning 30. He also passed Alex English (25,613 points) for 23rd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The Warriors as a team hit a season-high 21 three-pointers on 57 attempts (36.8%), while also dominating from the stripe by making 32 of 36 free throws (88.9%). The Spurs couldn’t hold onto the ball, handing Golden State fast-break chances on a silver platter with 20 giveaways as their youngsters tried to keep pace. Victor Wembanyama dropped a 31-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, his first against the Warriors, and Stephon Castle added another triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, the first time in Spurs history that two teammates recorded triple-doubles in the same game.

Draymond Green put a chokehold on San Antonio's offensive flow. While Green managed just 1-of-10 shooting from the floor, his defense on Wembanyama limited the big man to 1-of-8 shooting, and he finished a team-high plus-15. Veteran Jimmy Butler contributed 28 points on 5-of-7 from three, while Moses Moody added 19 points, knocking down four triples.

The Warriors improved to 7-6 on the young season with the win and will resume their six-game road journey with another matchup against the Spurs again on Friday night in the NBA Cup.