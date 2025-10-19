Clemson football wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. was hospitalized Saturday after a frightening neck injury that left the Tigers and their fans shaken following a 35-24 loss to SMU, ESPN writer Pete Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Head coach Dabo Swinney called the injury “a pretty serious deal”, via Matthew Couden of Newsweek, and asked for prayers for Wesco and his family as the program awaited further medical details.

The play came in the third quarter on a punt return when Wesco was flipped in the air and landed awkwardly on his neck. Trainers and medical staff rushed onto the field, and Wesco did not return; Clemson later confirmed he was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The scene froze the stadium and shifted the postgame conversation from the scoreboard to concern for a junior player’s well-being.

Wesco entered Saturday as one of Clemson’s most consistent playmakers, a speedy slot receiver who led the Tigers in targets and provided the vertical threat that keeps college defenses honest. His season numbers, which had him among Clemson’s top offensive options, via ESPN, amplified the worry that the team had lost not only a productive player but a key piece of its identity on offense.

Article Continues Below

Clemson’s loss to SMU compounded the unease. The Tigers fell behind early, rallied, but couldn’t close the gap as SMU’s big-play offense did just enough to escape Death Valley with the win. On a night already heavy with frustration, Wesco’s injury overshadowed Xs and Os and left a program grappling with an uncertain update.

Local beat writers and national outlets have since been seeking official word from university medical staff; at press time, the program had provided no detailed medical prognosis.

Clemson must now manage the immediate fallout of supporting a hospitalized teammate, answering player and family concerns, and regrouping on the field. The Tigers will lean on depth at receiver and special teams while they await clarity on Wesco’s condition. For now, everyone associated with Clemson football, coaches, players, and fans, will be watching for any update and hoping for the best.