Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets had a memorable evening at Intuit Dome on Wednesday after they embarrassed the Los Angeles Clippers, 130-116.

What was a close affair in the first half turned into a big blowout after the Nuggets outscored the Clippers in the third quarter, 43-22. From there, it was easy-peasy for Denver, which improved to 9-2.

Jokic was simply unstoppable, finishing with 55 points to tie the league's season-high. He shot 18-of-23 from the field, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, and added 12 rebounds and six assists.

Jokic's masterful performance, however, was marred by an incident involving a fan, who ran on the court in the middle of the game. He tried to evade security personnel before he was walked off the floor.

A fan just ran on the court during the Clippers vs. Nuggets game.

The 30-year-old Jokic set the tone early for the Nuggets, dropping 25 points in the first quarter. He added eight more markers in the second frame to set the league's season-high for points in a half.

The Nuggets extended their winning streak to six games despite losing Cam Johnson and Christian Braun to injuries in the first half. They did not return to the game.

Aaron Gordon added 18 points and five rebounds, while Jamal Murray chipped in 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

The Nuggets will go as far as Jokic takes them, and the three-time MVP is keen on bringing another championship to Mile High City. While he's known as one of the most unselfish stars in the NBA, he can easily get buckets when needed.

They will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, while the Clippers will battle the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.