The San Diego Padres are in the middle of a three game series against the Detroit Tigers, and some notable roster movement, all involving the pitching staff, occurred before Saturday's game two. First up, some injury news for Alek Jacob. Elbow inflammation is limiting Jacob, and he is now on the IL, per AJ Cassavell.

Domingo Tapia has been designated for assignment and will not play. These moves paved the way for the Padres next course of action.

Because of the injury to Jacob and Tapia being designated for assignment, space was available for Jackson Wolf to be activated. The number 16 overall prospect has been called up and will be available for the Padres against the Tigers.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Padres won a close one over the Tigers in game one on Friday. After going down 5-0, the Tigers fought back and made things interesting, but San Diego hung on to win 5-4.

Things have been tough this year so far for the Padres in the loaded NL West. Sitting at 47-51, the Padres are currently 10 games back of their rival, the first place Los Angeles Dodgers. The two other teams below the Dodgers, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants, currently both hold Wild Card spots in the NL with 54-44 records.

Padres fans aren't thrilled about how the season has gone so far as they were expecting a playoff push. It's getting late in the year, but it is definitely still a possibility. Perhaps these roster moves will start to change some of the Padres fortunes for the back half of the season.