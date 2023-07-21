The 2023 season has been disappointing for the San Diego Padres. San Diego currently owns a record of under .500 and they are in fourth place in the National League West. The Padres have become candidates to sell ahead of the deadline, but SP Blake Snell is remaining optimistic. Snell, who's been one of the best pitchers in baseball since June, says he believes the Padres will buy at the deadline, per The Athletic's Dennis Lin.

“I think we’re buying. That’s what I feel like,” Snell said. “I just feel like we gotta keep winning. This was a good series to win. I was really hoping to win today.”

Snell, who's going to be a free agent, said he wants to see if the Padres can bounce back in 2023.

“I’d rather just stay here and see what happens,” Snell said. “I’d rather finish this year here and see what happens.”

Will the Padres buy or sell?

If the Padres decide to sell, Blake Snell, Josh Hader, and possibly even Juan Soto will be trade candidates. Although making a run at the division will be quite the challenge, clinching an NL Wild Card spot is a possibility still. As a result, Snell is holding onto hope that the ball club will buy.

In all reality, the Padres performance up until the August 1st deadline will ultimately determine which course of action they take. If San Diego can play a quality brand of baseball over the next week and a half, then perhaps they will keep their stars and potentially even add more.