The San Diego Padres welcomed starting pitcher Michael King back from the 60-day IL on Saturday. King took the mound for the first time since May 18, facing a hot Boston Red Sox team that took the series opener 10-2. While King struggled in his return, the Padres figured out a way to win.

San Diego had a one-run lead before Roman Anthony tied things up for Boston with a ground rule double in the ninth inning. But the Padres kept coming. In the bottom of the 10th, Ramon Laureano delivered a walk-off single, giving San Diego the 5-4 victory.

With runners at first and second, Laureano jumped on the first pitch he saw from Garrett Whitlock. The veteran left fielder drove an 83 mph slider into the ground, bouncing it over Alex Bregman’s head. Designated runner Xander Bogaerts came around to score the winning run from second.

Padres keep pace with Dodgers in NL West race

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23), left, Ramon Laureano (5), center and Jackson Merrill (3) leave the field after the Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park.
Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Padres landed Laureano and Ryan O’Hearn in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline. The eighth-year pro is quietly having an excellent season at the plate. Laureano is slashing .290/.353/.529 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI in 90 games between San Diego and Baltimore. He’s up to 2.7 bWAR with a 145 OPS+ this season.

O’Hearn had a big moment with his new team in the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The All-Star first baseman’s first home run with the Padres helped tie the game. Bogaerts then scored the game-winner as San Diego beat Arizona 3-2.

On Saturday it was Laureano’s turn to deliver for the Padres. The clutch performance comes at a pivotal time as San Diego attempts to chase down the Los Angeles Dodgers. The divisional battle is heating up and the Padres needed the win to keep pace with LA. The Dodgers have a three-game lead in the NL West.

San Diego is all-in on the 2025 season, as evidenced by an aggressive trade deadline strategy. The Padres have played well of late, winning 10 of their last 13 games.

