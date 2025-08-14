The San Francisco Giants hit a historic low point on Wednesday afternoon, closing a three-game home series against the San Diego Padres with another lopsided defeat. An 11-1 loss at Oracle Park Wednesday sealed a sweep in which every game was a blowout and marked the first time since 1940 that the club has dropped 13 of 14 home games.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic highlighted just how far the team has fallen in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“The Giants lost 11-1. They've dropped 13 of 14 at home for the first time since 1940. They've scored five total runs during a five-game losing streak. They're 10 games behind the Padres and got caught by the Diamondbacks.”

The Padres dominated the three-game set from start to finish, outscoring San Francisco 32-5 over the series and extending their winning streak to five games. Since the start of July, San Diego has been in the win column frequently, posting a 23-12 record over the past six weeks. In the middle of that stretch, they overhauled their roster at the deadline, making five separate deals involving a staggering 22 players. The upgrades have paid off immensely.

The sweep also flipped the top of the National League West standings. San Diego entered the series trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers but emerged in sole possession of first place, one game ahead after the Dodgers lost their finale to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night in Anaheim.

For the Giants, this was the continuation of a free-fall that has seen them drop five straight games, all at home. Their offense sputtered throughout the series, while the pitching staff — once a strength — couldn’t contain a surging Padres lineup led by Manny Machado. They opened the set on Monday with a 4-1 loss, saw the Padres pull away early in a 5-1 defeat on Tuesday, and then endured a blowout in the finale on Wednesday, falling 11-1.

Just two months ago, San Francisco sat at 23-16 and was firmly in the division race. Since July 10th, they own Major League Baseball’s worst record at 8-19. Injuries, underwhelming production from key bats such as Matt Chapman and Rafael Devers, and a recent slump from ace Logan Webb have all fueled the slide.

The standings now paint a grim picture. The Giants are ten games back in the division and six out of the final Wild Card spot, leaving just 41 games to make up ground. Their margin for error has all but disappeared.