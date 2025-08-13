The San Diego Padres entered their game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 68-52. Padres manager Mike Shildt saw his team jump out to another big lead. Now that San Diego is neck-and-neck with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, the rest of the season is crucial. Figuring out how to balance Mason Miller, Dylan Cease, and Yu Darvish is key.

Outside of Los Angeles, the Padres can make a great argument that they have the most talented roster in Major League Baseball. Michael King's return gave San Diego's rotation a much-needed boost. As a whole, Shildt's team has the balance needed to adapt to the many different situations that playoff teams face. The only question is how willing the team is to change on a dime.

The Padres were a likely playoff team before the trade deadline. However, they improved their chances far more than anyone anticipated. San Diego's trade with the Athletics caught the whole league off guard. The Padres followed it up by acquiring Ramon Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn from the Baltimore Orioles. Both moves bolstered the roster in key areas ahead of the playoffs.

Last season, San Diego came as close as anyone to knocking off the Dodgers. While Los Angeles is not the only threat in the NL, they are the main target for the Padres. After years of falling short against their rivals, it looks like San Diego is ready to make another run at the champs. However, beating them is as reliant on Shildt as it is on his players.

The Padres front office has given its manager all the tools he needs to dominate the final stretch of the season. However, he needs to use them to cover up the small holes that remain on his roster.

Mason Miller needs to serve as the closer

While Carlos Correa's return to the Houston Astros took the cake at the trade deadline, other big moves happened. The Padres pulled off one of the day's biggest blockbusters, bringing in Mason Miller. The reliever is one of the top young pitchers in baseball, coming off an All-Star season with the Athletics. It cost San Diego dearly, but the 26-year-old is a big addition to the bullpen.

Miller is a great talent and has only had one slip-up since joining the Padres. However, the bulk of the closing opportunities have gone to All-Star reliever Robert Suarez. Shildt said that he is not committing to anything when it comes to his bullpen. However, having a defined pecking order could help his team find its groove. By the numbers, Miller is the easy decision to close games.

Looking at their numbers side by side, Suarez's ERA is only slightly better than Miller's 3.71. However, the biggest gap is in their number of saves this season. The veteran has 33 while Miller sits at 21. However, his lack of opportunities with the Athletics makes those numbers a bit inaccurate. Both are capable of closing games, but Miller's talent makes him a much cleaner fit.

Jeffrey Springs needs to starting working with Yu Darvish

Entering the season, Darvish stood out in Shildt's rotation. The veteran starter is the oldest member of the Padres' pitching staff. The concern around the league was that Darvish's age would finally catch up with him. After missing time with injury, Darvish sits with seven starts under his belt this season. Somewhat predictably, his numbers prove his critics right.

Despite his struggles, Shildt and the coaching staff know that Darvish is capable of winning playoff games. However, the veteran manager needs to have a backup plan if he wants to start the pitcher. Luckily for him, San Diego traded for two players that fit the mold. Both Jeffrey Springs and Nestor Cortes are new arrivals that can relieve Darvish without a drop off in production.

At this point in the season, King, Nick Pivetta, and Dylan Cease are Shildt's top three starters. However, the fourth spot is open for consideration. For now, the spot belongs to Darvish. Having a plan in place if he implodes early could help the Padres stay attached in important games. Springs is already coming out of the bullpen, making him an easy pitcher to pair with Darvish.

Dylan Cease needs to be relieved of expectations

While players around MLB have put up big numbers, Cease's season is unique. He carries a 4.52 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP into his next start. The veteran is also in the top five of the league in strikeouts with 169 so far this season. And yet, his record is an abysmal 5-10. His issues have put a damper on what has otherwise been a good pitching staff for Shildt in 2025.

Cease is capable of dominant performances. He has put his best foot forward in some of his starts, but it has been a mixed bag for the most part. The fact that so much pressure was on him to succeed with King out didn't do him any favors, either. However, having their rotation back to full health means that Shildt can turn the spotlight elsewhere, allowing Cease to operate freely.

The Padres need Cease to be at his best in order to take down the Dodgers. Every game in the playoffs count, and the veteran could emerge as the postseason's top pitcher. However, having the freedom to breath without being under the fanbase's microscope could be all he needs to recover. If he does, San Diego has as good a shot at the title as anyone.