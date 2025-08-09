The San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox came together Saturday at Petco Park for more than just a ballgame — they united to honor and support communities in Texas devastated by the deadly Hill Country floods over the July 4 weekend.

Before first pitch, both teams wore special batting practice jerseys replicating those of four Texas high schools directly impacted by the flooding: Center Point High School, Comfort High School, Ingram Tom Moore High School, and Kerrville Tivy High School. The gesture, made possible by Wilson Sporting Goods, will also serve a greater purpose — the jerseys will be auctioned off online next week, with all proceeds benefiting the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and helping rebuild facilities like the Ingram Little League fields, which sustained heavy damage.

The flooding claimed at least 136 lives and left entire communities reeling. Victims included children and staff from a Christian summer camp, families swept away in their RVs, and local residents caught in the rising waters. A handful of people remain missing, underscoring the scale of the tragedy.

Padres and Red Sox come together for a good cause

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) dodges a pitch during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Petco Park.
Padres CEO Erik Greupner emphasized the organization’s commitment to aiding recovery efforts.

“The San Diego Padres are proud to join the Boston Red Sox and our Double-A affiliate, San Antonio Missions, to support communities in the Texas Hill Country that were devastated by recent floods,” Greupner said in a statement. “We are committed to aiding relief efforts for those who have been displaced or affected so that they can begin to rebuild.”
The Padres aren’t the only team wearing the tribute threads. Their Double-A affiliate, the San Antonio Missions, took the field Saturday night against the Springfield Cardinals in the same replica jerseys. After the game, the Missions’ jerseys were autographed and auctioned off immediately, with proceeds directed toward the same relief efforts.

Adding to the moment, Missions owner and four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili threw out the ceremonial first pitch while wearing one of the special jerseys, tossing to a student-athlete from one of the affected high schools.

The collaboration between the Padres, Red Sox, and Missions is also a testament to the close ties between the major league club and its Texas affiliate. Six former Missions players are currently on San Diego’s roster, including All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. and center fielder Jackson Merrill.

While it typically takes months to manufacture custom jerseys of this kind, Wilson Sporting Goods fast-tracked production in direct response to the disaster. The goal, officials said, was not only to raise money but to provide a visible show of solidarity for the students, athletes, and families whose lives were upended by the floods.

Fans can expect details on the Padres and Red Sox jersey auction in the coming days. All funds raised will go toward helping affected communities recover and rebuild — a process that will take time but is strengthened by acts of support like Saturday’s tribute. For those in Kerr County and the surrounding areas, the sight of two major league clubs and a local team wearing their school colors served as a reminder that even in tragedy, they are not alone.

