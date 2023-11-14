Peter Seidler impacted the baseball world without winning a World Series from the Dodgers to the Padres, Yu Darvish expressed his sorrow.

Peter Seidler knew baseball quite a lot because he grew up around it. The San Diego Padres owner had been around the sport and its management for the longest time. He was part of the O'Malley family that used to manage and own the Los Angeles Dodgers. The community was deeply saddened by his untimely passing given how impactful he was in San Diego. It was just unfortunate that he could not see the team hoist a World Series win. Even Yu Darvish outlined his feelings on the recent passing of a crucial member of their organization.

“My heart hurts with the unfortunate news of Peter Seidler’s passing. I’m sure everyone who knew him would agree with me when I say Peter was a truly wonderful human being, and being in his presence was always a blessing,” was the immediate reaction that the Padres pitcher had after Peter Seidler passed away.

Yu Darvish would continue by describing his impact inside and outside of the Padres organization, “He was a teacher of life and taught me countless lessons from all the interactions we had. May his beautiful soul rest in peace.”

The Padres owner had an undisclosed illness. He could not fully observe how his team made a last push for a postseason berth. But, they would not be able to notch a chance to hoist a World Series win in their stomping grounds. Despite this, he would always be remembered not just by the Padres, Dodgers, or any baseball organization. Rather, he has touched hearts all throughout his lifetime which weighs more than a trophy.