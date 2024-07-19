The Genshin Impact leaks community has uncovered a lot of things about the upcoming region of Natlan, including the kit and skills of Kachina, one of the new characters.

Note that the Kachina leaks below came from unofficial sources. It may not exactly represent Kachina when she releases in Genshin Impact version 5.0.

Genshin Impact Kachina Leak – Kit

“Mottled Gold Unsmelted” Kachina is a 4-star Geo character wielding a Polearm. Like other Natlan characters, she has a new mechanic called “Nightsoul.” Her Ascension Stat is Bonus Geo DMG. Kachina can gain up to 24% at max Ascension through this.

Normal Attack: Cragbiter

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Go, Go Turbo Twirly!

Fight alongside Turbo Twirly, the turbo trusty!

Summons Turbo Twirly. If Held and unleashed, Kachina will summon and ride Turbo Twirly.

When unleashed, Kachina will gain 50 Nightsoul points and enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state.

Nightsoul's Blessing: Kachina

Turbo Twirly's various actions consume Kachina's Nightsoul points, and this state will last until these points have been depleted.

Turbo Twirly

Can exist independently or be ridden and operated by Kachina. When Turbo Twirly is present, Kachina's Elemental Skill, “Go, Go, Turbo Twirly!”, will change to Mounting/Dismounting options. When present independent of Kachina, it will hit the ground at intervals, dealing AoE Geo DMG based on Kachina's DEF that also has the Nightsoul attribute. When Kachina is riding Turbor Twirly, she can control its fast movement, climb, and use Normal Attack to hit the ground, dealing AoE Geo DMG based on Kachina's DEF that also has the Nightsoul alignment.



Turbo Twirly will disappear once Kachina's Nightsoul's Blessing state ends, and it is considered a Geo Construct. 1 Turbo Twirly can exist on the field at any one time.

Elemental Burst: Time to Get Serious!

Striking the ground, Kachina deals AoE Geo DMG based on her DEF and creates a Turbo Drill Field.

The Field will increase Turbo Twirly's attack AoE and its movement speed when Kachina is riding it.

If Kachina's own Turbo Twirly is present when this is used, Turbo Twirly will be summoned to her side.

Passive Talents

After her Nightsoul points are depleted, Kachina can switch to consuming Phlogiston to maintain her Nightsoul's Blessing.

While in an area with Phlogiston Device(s) within Natlan, she can use Nightsoul Transmission: Kachina. When the active character is currently sprinting, climbing, in a movement mode caused by certain Talents, or at a certain height in the air, the following will trigger when switching to Kachina: Kachina will enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state and ride Turbo Twirly when taking the field while gaining XX Nightsoul points. Can enter Nightsoul Transmission once every 10s.

While in an area with Phlogiston Device(s) within Natlan, she can use Nightsoul Transmission: Kachina. When the active character is currently sprinting, climbing, in a movement mode caused by certain Talents, or at a certain height in the air, the following will trigger when switching to Kachina: Kachina will enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state and ride Turbo Twirly when taking the field while gaining XX Nightsoul points. Can enter Nightsoul Transmission once every 10s. Additionally, Kachina will consume 90% less Stamina when riding Turbo Twirly while in Natlan.

Mountain Echoes

When nearby party members trigger a Nightsoul Burst, Kachina's Geo DMG Bonus increases by 20% for 10s.

The Weight of Stone

Turbo Twirly's DMG is increased by 20% of Kachina's DEF.

Kachina Leaked Constellations

Shards Are Gems Too

When Kachina mounts or dismounts Turbo Twirly, she will absorb Elemental Shards created by Crystallize.

Additionally, when a party member picks up such a Shard, 3 Energy will be restored to Kachina. Energy can be restored this way once every 5s.

Never Leave Home Without… Turbo Twirly

When Kachina uses “Time to Get Serious!”, she will regain 16 Nightsoul points. If there is no Turbo Twirly belonging to her on the field, she will enter Nightsoul's Blessing and summon one.

Improved Stabilizer

Increases the Level of Go, Go Turbo Twirly! by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

More Foes, More Caution

When there are 1/2/3/4 (or more) opponents within the Turbo Drill Field created by “Time to Get Serious!”, the active character within the field gains 8%/12%/16%/20% increased DEF.

All I've Collected Till Now

Increases the Level of Time to Get Serious! by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

This Time, I've Gotta Win

When your active character's shield is replaced or destroyed for any reason, Kachina will deal 200% of her DEF as AoE Geo DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 5s.

Kachina is expected to go live on Genshin Impact version 5.0. This update is slated for August 28th, 2024.

