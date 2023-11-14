The MLB world paid tribute to San Diego Padres owner and chairman Peter Seidler after his passing at the age of 63.

The San Diego Padres are taking time to remember longtime owner and chairman Peter Seidler. Seidler passed away at the age of 63 after being involved with the franchise since 2012. Thus, the MLB world is sharing condolences and cherishing Seidler's work with various tributes.

The baseball world remembers Padres owner Peter Seidler

MLB Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred Jr. put out the following statement to honor Seidler on Tuesday afternoon:

“I am deeply saddened by the news of Peter's passing. Peter grew up in a baseball family, and his love of the game was evident throughout his life. He was passionate about owning the Padres and bringing the fans of San Diego a team in which they could always take pride,” Manfred Jr. said, per MLB Communications.

The commissioner continued, “Peter made sure the Padres were part of community solutions in San Diego, particularly with the homeless community. He was an enthusiastic supporter of using the Padres and Major League Baseball to bring people together and help others.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers echoed league sentiment with their tribute to the former franchise leader:

“The Dodgers wish to pay tribute to the life and work of Padres owner Peter Seidler. We know his loss will be deeply felt, and we send our most sincere condolences to Seidler and O'Malley families,” per the team's X page.

Seidler's contributions to the community and passionate love of baseball were second to none. As a result, he leaves behind a legacy of generosity and passion that Padres and MLB fans will continue to cherish.