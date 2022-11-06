Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk suspended for dirty antics vs. Kings’ Jonathan Quick

Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk was disciplined by the NHL after an incident during the waning moments of the team’s loss vs. the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Tkachuk was seen poking Kings’ goalie Jonathan Quick in the eye with his stick, having slipped it through the goaltender’s face mask during the final moments of the game. Tkachuk was the subject of a disciplinary review on Sunday, and as a result, he’s been issued a two-game suspension.

Via Frank Seravalli on Twitter:

“#Panthers Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended 2 games for poking #LAKings goaltender Jonathan Quick under his mask with his stick.”

The incident caused quite the stir on the ice, and on social media in the aftermath. Quick actually stopped protecting his net and threw his stick down in order to go after Tkachuk while the puck was live, though the Panthers didn’t score during those moments.

Tkachuk was blasted on social media and labeled a “rat” and a “dirty player” by fans online who were disgusted by his antics. The dangerous play could have caused serious injury to Quick, and while the goaltender was okay afterward, it doesn’t excuse Tkachuk’s blatant cheap shot.

The Panthers figure to be without their marquee offseason acquisition for their upcoming matchups against the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes, should the suspension begin immediately. His next chance to play will be a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers.

By missing two games, Tkachuk will be forgoing more than $100,000 in salary, per Chris Johnston, with the exact figure set at $102,720.