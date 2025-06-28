Florida Panthers star Sam Bennett is overjoyed after winning a Stanley Cup this year. He is also overjoyed to be signing a major contract extension with the Panthers. The Panthers and Bennett recently agreed to a massive $64 million deal, for eight years.

“I couldn’t be happier. Being in south (Florida) has changed my life,” Bennett said, per the team's rinkside reporter Katie Engleson.

Bennett is part of a Florida club that has won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. In both seasons, the Panthers knocked off the Edmonton Oilers to get the title. Florida has also made three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals.

“We really have the chance to truly make this team a dynasty. I'm really just grateful that I get the chance to be a part of it. … Just to be a small piece of that is an honor. Looking forward to growing this legacy for the next eight years,” Bennett said after signing, per the Miami Herald.

Florida looks this offseason to continue adding pieces to the roster.

The Panthers are continuing efforts to keep their core together

Florida has several other players it wants to sign to long-term deals. One of those other players is Brad Marchand, who proved to be invaluable in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers look to hold on to this core, as they go forward next season with a chance to win three titles in a row. Bennett is seen as a leader on the club.

“Sam is a special player who has mastered a unique blend of skill and physicality in his game, becoming one of the most impactful postseason performers of his generation,” Panthers GM Bill Zito said, per ESPN. “He played an integral role in our two Stanley Cup championships, earning the franchise's first Conn Smythe Trophy and is a dedicated contributor to our South Florida community off the ice. We are thrilled that he will continue his career with the Panthers.”

Bennett had 25 goals and 26 assists during the regular season. He appeared in 76 games. In the playoffs, Bennett finished with 22 points. He also posted a plus-minus of +6.

The Panthers center also played for the Calgary Flames in his NHL career.