The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on a Freddie Freeman walk-off on Wednesday night. It was a historic Wednesday at Chavez Ravine, which saw Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw reach 3,000 strikeouts. After the game, the future Hall of Famer gave a champagne toast to the teammates who helped him reach the milestone.

“You know, individual accomplishments are only that. If you're by yourself, it doesn't mean anything,” Kershaw said. “You don't have anyone to celebrate with. So to have this group around me, to care as much as you did, for Freddie [Freeman] to remind me every day how many strikeouts I have left, for everybody just to be as excited for me to get to do this, that's the biggest thing for me.”

Kershaw pitched six innings, allowing nine hits and four earned runs and striking out exactly three batters. He ended the start with 3,000 punch-outs on the nose before handing it over to the bullpen. They were losing 4-2 when Kershaw left the game, but the Dodgers came back to win it in the bottom of the ninth.

The Dodgers ace could be the final pitcher to ever reach 3,000 strikeouts. Because pitchers don't go as deep into games and Tommy John surgery is so prevalent, it is only getting harder. Braves' starter Chris Sale is the closest active pitcher with 2,528.

The Dodgers drafted Kershaw seventh overall in 2006 and have benefited from all 18 seasons of his Hall of Fame career. His three Cy Young Awards and MVP in 2014 made him a Cooperstown lock years ago. But his longevity has gotten him to 3,000 strikeouts, a group of just 20 pitchers that serves as an automatic pass, likely on the first ballot.

The Dodgers have now won 17 of their last 22 games and are cruising in the NL West. Kershaw can be a part of his third World Series team in LA, further cementing his legacy.

