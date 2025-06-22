The Florida Panthers are the two-time Stanley Cup champions and they are continuing to celebrate their six-game triumph over the Edmonton Oilers in this year's championship series. After closing out the series Tuesday night with a 5-1 home triumph at Amerant Arena, the high-flying team has been partying throughout South Florida. Sam Bennett and the rest of his teammates enjoyed their championship parade Sunday.

The beverages and the speeches were flowing throughout the day. Bennett, of course, was one of the featured speakers because he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the series Most Valuable Player. He scored 15 goals throughout Florida's postseason run.

Bennett addressed many of the Panthers' critics who have complained about the team's style of play.

“A lot of people, they don’t like the way we play,” Bennett said, per the Miami Herald. “They call us dirty and they call us nasty. They call us bullies. So I would like to take this time to apologize … Bennett paused momentarily for effect. “…to absolutely [expletive] no one! We’re the double champs!”

The crowd clearly responded to his direct approach and recognition that the team plays on the edge and is not looking to win any good behavior awards as it competes.

Marchand joins the Panthers celebration

Former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand played a key role in the team's run to a second straight Stanley Cup. Marchand's Bruins had been eliminated by the Panthers in two previous playoff meetings, but the former Florida adversary became an integral part of this year's team. His in-your-face style of play along with his clutch goal scoring allowed him to go from being a Panther adversary to something of a folk hero.

Marchand had 10 goals and 10 assists during the postseason run. He had been a Stanley Cup champion in 2011 with the Bruins, and he knew what to say to the crowd to enhance the celebration.

“I’m so happy I don’t have to play against these guys anymore,” Marchand said at the parade. “And I’m so happy I don’t have to worry about getting knocked out by Benny anymore.”

Marchand had been driven out of action in the 2024 playoffs when he absorbed a questionable check from Bennett.

Prior to the six-game triumph over Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, the Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games, Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games and the Carolina Hurricanes in five games.

Carter Verhaeghe of the Panthers finished as the team's leading scorer during the postseason with 7 goals and 16 assists for 23 points.