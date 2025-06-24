The Florida Panthers are trying to keep a core group of players together moving forward. The Panthers are vigorously involved in re-signing both Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett, per The Fourth Period.

The Panthers won back-to-back Stanley Cups, and both players were a factor. Florida is expected to put up big money for both players to stay. That means possibly an $8 million deal for Bennett per season. Marchand is expected to receive just under that figure per year.

“Nothing is done until it’s done, obviously, but it would not be a surprise if Marchand stuck around after Bennett’s deal gets ironed out,” NHL insider David Pagnotta said, per the outlet.

The Panthers are expected to have about $19 million in salary cap space to work with. Florida has made the last three Stanley Cup Finals.

The Panthers are making Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett a top priority

Florida is understandably working around-the-clock to try and keep these two players. Both of them were instrumental in the team's Stanley Cup Final victory over Edmonton. Marchand in particular came up big more than once, netting game winning goals for the Panthers.

Article Continues Below

Marchand has loved every bit of the journey.

“These are the best few months I have ever had in my career,” Marchand recently said, per NHL.com. “It’s an incredible group down here. I’ve loved every second of it, and hopefully it can continue.”

Both players will be highly sought-after if they don't re-sign with Florida. Their Panthers teammates hope they do not leave, including Matthew Tkachuk.

“I know you're going to have a different roster each and every year, but hopefully, the core of guys, we can just continue building with that,” Tkachuk said. “With that being said, we've got some unbelievable players that are up for contracts that I hope they get every single cent they can because that’s what you want for your best friends and players around the League.

“So it’s time to cash in for some of those boys. And hopefully, it’s here. If not, it is what it is, but I'm so happy for them. And whatever happens, happens. But if they're gone, we're going to be champions and walk together forever.”

Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad is also a free-agent, who wants to stay in Florida.