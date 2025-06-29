The Florida Panthers continue to bask in the glow of their second consecutive Stanley Cup win, and it was made possible in large part due to the acquisition of former Boston Bruins team captain Brad Marchand at the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

Marchand scored 10 postseason goals for the Panthers, including six alone in the Stanley Cup Final, which was also Florida's second straight series victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Now, as a pending unrestricted free agent, Marchand will have multiple options available to him, including re-signing in Florida. The Bruins, along with the Toronto Maple Leafs, are also said to be in the mix. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Bruins would be open to a reunion with Marchand if he doesn't re-sign in Florida, while the Leafs are also interested.

“As we wait to see Brad Marchand’s decision with Florida, several teams including Boston and Toronto hope to talk to him come Tuesday when the market opens, if he doesn’t re-sign with the Cup champs,” LeBrun wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The Bruins would certainly be open to bringing him back. But again, perhaps Marchand re-signs in Florida.”

The Panthers have already re-signed forward Sam Bennett to an eight-year contract extension, and they'd like to get Marchand extended as well.

Brad Marchand won the Stanley Cup for the second time with the Panthers

Marchand's acquisition by the Panthers would ultimately prove to be one of the more savvy moves pulled off by a team in recent memory, as he instantly fit in and helped propel them to a second consecutive Stanley Cup win.

It was the second time in Marchand's career that he has lifted the Stanley Cup, having already done so as a rookie in the 2010-11 season with the Boston Bruins after a thrilling seven-game series win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Marchand was named the team captain of the Bruins in 2023 after the retirement of longtime forward Patrice Bergeron, who had succeeded Zdeno Chara in the same role. The Bruins, who missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, decided to sell off Marchand along with Brandon Carlo, Trent Frederic, and Charlie Coyle at the trade deadline.