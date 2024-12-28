The Florida Panthers are in the process of defending the Stanley Cup title they won last year by outlasting the Edmonton Oilers in seven games. They have a full and complete roster, but it is not the same team they had last season. They lost multiple players to free agency in the offseason, and while they are playing well and find themselves in first place in the Atlantic Division, general manager Bill Zito has moves to make that could put the team in a better place before the start of the playoffs.

One of those moves could involve Sam Bennett, even though he is arguably one of the most important player on the team behind Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk. Bennett plays center on the Panthers' No. 2 line with Carter Verhaeghe and Tkachuk, so moving him would seem to be a mistake on Zito's part. However, there is such a strong desire for a player of Bennett's ability around the league that Zito might be able to make an incredibly favorable deal to one of the teams that is interested in him.

Bennett is having a strong season once again, as he has scored 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 34 games for the Panthers. He is connecting on 13.4 percent of his shots on net but he is struggling at the faceoff dot. He has won just 45.4 percent of the faceoffs he has taken.

Bennett has struggled in goal differential this season as he his minus-13 after having positive numbers in that category in each of the previous four seasons.

Bennett is in the final year of his contract with the Panthers

While Bennett is clearly a vital player for head coach Paul Maurice, he is in the final year of his contract and he is scheduled to become a free agent at the conclusion of the playoffs. Rather than let Bennett leave without getting anything in return, Zito and the Panthers could get a winning player or draft pick if they are willing to trade the center.

Bennett signed a four-year, $17.7 million contract with the Panthers prior to the 2021-22 season and he is earning $4.425 million this season.

Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet listed Bennett as the top player on his trade board. The Dallas Stars may be the No. 1 team that is likely to trade for Bennett. The Stars are a legitimate Stanley Cup contender and it's clear that they can use a center who is a proven playoff performer. The Stars lost veteran center Tyler Seguin for the season earlier this year when he suffered a left hip labrum tear that required surgery earlier this month.

Since Bennett scored 7 goals and 14 points for the Panthers in their playoff run last season, he would more than fill the bill for the Stars. They would have to make a substantial offer to the Panthers to acquire his services.

Avalanche could use an impact player like Bennett

The Colorado Avalanche are uniformly recognized as one of the of most talented teams in the league, and they won the 2022 Stanley Cup and are always considered dangerous. With players like Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Ranthanen and Cale Makar, the Avs have plenty of high-priced offensive talent.

However, Bennett represents a player with a lot of grit. He is capable of scoring and making offensive plays, but he is also capable of going into the corner and winning physical battles. The Avs could use quite a bit more of that in their lineup and they may recognize Bennett as a player who could help them get to that level.

Again, the Panthers are not interested in just giving away a key player. The Avs would have to make a substantial offer — perhaps involving a player and a draft choice — in order to get Zito's attention.

Conclusion: Bennett likely will be traded

There is little doubt that Bennett is a winning player who could help the Panthers win a second consecutive Stanley Cup. However, he also has great value to a number of other teams that consider themselves contenders for the title.

The Stars and Avalanche are clearly two of the teams that could be interested, but a number of other teams could emerge by the trade deadline. When a player has a history of coming up with clutch performances in the playoffs and also has the requisite sand paper to irritate opponents, he clearly has value and can help a team win.

The Panthers will almost certainly not trade Bennett to division rivals like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning, but there should be no shortage of interested buyers that the Panthers would be willing to move him to.