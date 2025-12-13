Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love added a historic achievement to his resume on Friday night, being named the 2025 Doak Walker Award winner during the Home Depot College Football Awards show.

The award is named after SMU legend Doak Walker and carries a long history of recognizing college football’s most dominant backs. The honor, given annually to the nation’s top running back, places Love firmly among college football’s elite and marks a milestone moment for the Fighting Irish program.

In doing so, Love also became the first Notre Dame running back ever to win the Doak Walker Award, a distinction that underscores both his individual production and his role in elevating the Irish offense this season.

In a video message shared by Notre Dame football on X, formerly Twitter, Love reflected on what the award meant to him and to the program.

Article Continues Below

“Every time I step out on the field, I want to be a great representation of Notre Dame,” said Love. “Winning the Doak Walker Award is a great honor, and I feel like it's just a testament to all the work that I put in and also that the team has put in to help me get to this point. It's definitely been a goal of mine, and it feels great to reach that goal. It means a lot to be able to set a new standard, and with me winning the Award that'll inspire, the other running backs that come through the game to surpass me as such, or do better than I did…I hope that people say that Jeremiah Love was an inspiration. He inspired people.”

You inspire us all, Jeremiyah. The 2025 Doak Walker Award Winner, Jeremiyah Love 🫶#GoIrish🫶 | @JeremiyahLove pic.twitter.com/EfXxA43lIN — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 13, 2025

During the 2025 season, Love delivered consistently at a national level. He rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns, ranking among the top backs in the FBS in both categories. His versatility helped make him one of the most difficult players to game-plan against throughout the year.

Love’s season has also earned him recognition beyond the Doak Walker Award. He is one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy and in a solid race to win the college football’s most prestigious individual honor. Additionally, he was named the recipient of the Disney Spirit Award, highlighting his leadership and character off the field.