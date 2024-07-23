Per a press release from the Professional Fighter’s League, Bellator’s bantamweight champion Patchy Mix is now set to defend his world title for a second time when he faces off against longtime bantamweight competitor Leandro Higo in Paris, France on Saturday, November 16th as part of the PFL’s Bellator Champions Series.

Patchy Mix became the interim bantamweight champion and $1 million richer when he brutally knocked out one of the top bantamweight competitors Raufeon Stots in the first round. Then Mix did one better by submitting the undisputed bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis in the second round to unify the bantamweight title.

While Mix didn’t have as dominant a performance as he had in his previous three victories, he battled against a tough veteran Magomed Magomedov in a rematch defeating via split decision to defend his title for the first time in his professional career.

Now, Mix gets to take on the tough Brazilian Leandro Higo who will push him in this highly competitive fight on November 16th. Higo is a former Bellator bantamweight title challenger. Since that loss, he has bounced around between featherweight and bantamweight going 5-2 since that title loss and most recently winning each of his last two fights defeating James Gallagher via unanimous decision in his last bout.

Higo will be no easy fight for the bantamweight champion and Mix will need to be in the best form if he’s looking to defend his title yet again in Paris, France.

Welterweight bout added as the co-main event

With Patchy Mix and Leandro Higo headlining this Bellator Champions Series fight card, serving as the co-main event, there is a fight between France’s Baissamgour Chamsoudinov and Sweden’s Oliver Enkamp. “Baki” was on the fence about resigning with the PFL after winning his last fight against the highly touted prospect Cedric Doumbe in a very bizarre referee stoppage which was found out to be a splinter in Doumbe’s foot from the PFL SmartCage.

The undefeated Chamsoudinov will be putting his record on the line against a longtime Bellator veteran Oliver Enkamp who’s been a tough out for many throughout his career. Enkamp may be coming in as the big underdog in this matchup but that hasn’t deterred him in his quest as a professional fighter. This will be a great fight to serve as the co-main event for an already exciting headliner.

It remains to be seen who else the PFL will add to stack this return to Paris, France for Bellator it will sure to be a spectacle that fight fans will not want to miss out on. Patchy Mix vs. Leandro Higo is at the top of the bill is already exciting as it is but stay tuned as more information rolls out as more fights get added to the next Bellator Champions Series fight card.