PFL World Tournament: Continues on the prelims with a fight between Impa Kasanganay and Fabian Edwards in the middleweight division. Check out our PFL odds series for our Kasanganay-Edwards prediction and pick.

Impa Kasanganay (18-5) enters this first-round clash with Fabian Edwards after a hard-fought run in the PFL. He edged Josh Silveira by unanimous decision in the 2024 semifinals, but fell to Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via first-round knockout in the final, looking to rebound and make another statement.

Fabian Edwards (13-4) comes into this first-round matchup with Impa Kasanganay after a tough five-round decision loss to Johnny Eblen in his PFL debut. Prior to that, Edwards outpointed Aaron Jeffery in Belfast, and now looks to bounce back and reignite his title ambitions in the PFL tournament.

PFL World Tournament Odds

PFL World Tournament Odds: Impa Kasanganay-Fabian Edwards Odds

Impa Kasanganay: (-135)

Fabian Edwards: (+114)

Why Impa Kasanganay Will Win

Impa Kasanganay enters Friday’s PFL World Championship first-round matchup against Fabian Edwards with momentum and a style tailor-made to exploit Edwards’ weaknesses. Kasanganay’s relentless pressure, wrestling, and clinch work have been pivotal in his recent PFL run, where he’s notched wins over top contenders and showcased his ability to control fights both on the feet and the mat. His victory over Josh Silveira in the 2024 semifinals highlighted his improved takedown game and ability to dictate the pace, while his overall 9-1 run in his last ten fights demonstrates consistency and resilience at the highest level. Kasanganay’s willingness to stay active and adapt, combined with his championship pedigree, gives him a significant edge in tournament settings.

Fabian Edwards, while a skilled striker with a dangerous left hand and solid takedown defense in open space, has shown vulnerabilities in the clinch and on the ground, particularly against opponents who can pressure and mix in wrestling. Kasanganay’s physicality and ability to grind opponents against the cage or take them down in close quarters play directly into these weaknesses. If Kasanganay can impose his game plan, neutralize Edwards’ kicking arsenal, and force grappling exchanges, he is well-positioned to secure a decisive win and advance to the PFL semifinals.

Why Fabian Edwards Will Win

Fabian Edwards has the tools to upset Impa Kasanganay this Friday in their PFL World Championship first-round matchup. Edwards, a technical southpaw with a diverse kicking arsenal and sharp left cross, excels at maintaining range and disrupting opponents’ rhythm. His patient, measured style allows him to pick his shots and avoid unnecessary risks, while his body and head kicks can change the course of a fight in an instant. Edwards’ clinch game is also a double-edged sword—while he can be outmuscled by elite grapplers, he’s highly dangerous at close range, possessing a devastating short elbow that finished Lyoto Machida and accurate knees to the body.

Edwards’ experience against top-tier competition in Bellator, including wins over Gegard Mousasi and Aaron Jeffery, has honed his ability to stick to a game plan and adapt under pressure. If he can keep the fight standing and use his footwork to avoid Kasanganay’s takedowns, Edwards’ striking variety and fight IQ give him a clear path to victory. His ability to defend shots in open space and return to his feet when taken down will be crucial. Expect Edwards to frustrate Kasanganay with movement, land clean counters, and potentially score a late finish or decision win to advance in the tournament.

Final Impa Kasanganay-Fabian Edwards Prediction & Pick

Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards is a compelling main event to close out the opening round of the 2025 PFL World Tournament. Kasanganay, the 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion and 2024 finalist, brings a relentless, grinding style and a proven ability to mix striking with effective wrestling. He’s won 9 of his last 10, with his only recent loss coming in a title fight, and his pressure and cardio have broken down elite opposition. Edwards, meanwhile, is a slick southpaw striker with a dangerous left hand and a history of competing against top-tier talent in Bellator. He’s confident he can finish Kasanganay, but his takedown defense and ability to fight off his back remain question marks at this level.

Expect Kasanganay to push the pace early, looking to close the distance and force Edwards into clinch and grappling exchanges, where he can wear down the Brit and limit his striking output. Edwards will have moments on the feet, but Kasanganay’s durability and wrestling edge should allow him to control the action over three rounds. The pick is Kasanganay by decision, using his well-rounded game to neutralize Edwards and advance in the tournament.

Final Impa Kasanganay-Fabian Edwards Prediction & Pick: Impa Kasanganay (-135)