PFL World Tournament: Continues on the prelims with a fight between Gadzhi Rabadanov and Marc Diakiese in the lightweight division. Check out our PFL odds series for our Rabadanov-Diakiese prediction and pick.

Gadzhi Rabadanov (24-4-2) rides a 10-fight win streak into his first-round clash with Marc Diakiese. After a dominant decision over Elvin Espinoza, Rabadanov captured the 2024 PFL Lightweight World Championship with a violent third-round KO of Brent Primus. Now, he looks to continue his momentum this Friday night.

Marc Diakiese (18-7) enters this first-round matchup after a successful PFL debut, controlling the action to earn a unanimous decision over Tim Wilde. Previously, Diakiese edged Kauê Fernandes by split decision in his UFC farewell. Now, he looks to keep his momentum going against Gadzhi Rabadanov this Friday night.

Here are the PFL World Tournament Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL World Tournament Odds: Gadzhi Rabadanov-Marc Diakiese Odds

Gadzhi Rabadanov: -700

Marc Diakiese: +500

Why Gadzhi Rabadanov Will Win

Gadzhi Rabadanov enters Friday’s PFL World Championship first-round matchup against Marc Diakiese riding a wave of momentum and a ten-fight win streak. Fresh off a dominant run that culminated in a third-round knockout of Brent Primus to claim the 2024 PFL Lightweight title, Rabadanov has proven he can blend relentless pressure, powerful striking, and suffocating top control at the highest level. His ability to control opponents on the ground, as seen against Primus, and his recent uptick in finishing ability—two knockouts in his last four fights—make him a formidable threat to anyone in the division.

While Diakiese is a skilled striker with solid takedown defense, Rabadanov’s combat sambo background and experience against elite competition give him the edge in grappling exchanges and overall fight IQ. Rabadanov’s adaptability allows him to dictate the pace, whether standing or on the mat, and his durability has been tested and proven throughout his career. If Rabadanov can close the distance, impose his wrestling, and mix in his improved striking, he is well-positioned to neutralize Diakiese’s offense and secure another statement win, advancing deeper into the PFL tournament as a favorite to repeat his championship success.

Why Marc Diakiese Will Win

Marc Diakiese has the skill set and experience to pull off an upset against Gadzhi Rabadanov this Friday in their PFL World Championship first-round matchup. Diakiese, known as “Bonecrusher,” brings a dynamic striking arsenal with six career knockouts and a history of explosive first-round finishes. His ability to mix in powerful kicks, unpredictable movement, and sharp counters makes him a constant threat on the feet. Diakiese’s recent performances, including a unanimous decision win over Tim Wilde and a split decision over Kauê Fernandes, show he can adapt his game plan and maintain composure against high-level opposition.

What sets Diakiese apart in this matchup is his improved wrestling and defensive grappling, as seen in his dominant ground control against Viacheslav Borshchev. If he can keep the fight standing and use his footwork to avoid Rabadanov’s takedown attempts, Diakiese’s striking variety and speed could frustrate the Russian and rack up points on the scorecards. With a background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and experience against elite grapplers, Diakiese is well-equipped to neutralize Rabadanov’s top control and capitalize on any openings. Expect Diakiese to use his athleticism and fight IQ to edge out a hard-fought decision and advance in the tournament.

Final Gadzhi Rabadanov-Marc Diakiese Prediction & Pick

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese is one of the most intriguing first-round matchups in the PFL lightweight tournament, pitting the reigning champion’s relentless wrestling and finishing power against the dynamic striking and improved grappling of the British-Congolese veteran. Rabadanov enters on a ten-fight win streak, fresh off a dominant run to the 2024 PFL title, where he showcased not only his trademark top control but also a growing threat with his hands, finishing Brent Primus by knockout in the finals. His ability to dictate the pace, grind opponents down, and capitalize on openings makes him a formidable favorite, and oddsmakers reflect that with Rabadanov as a significant betting favorite.

However, Diakiese is no stranger to high-level competition, having notched wins over Tim Wilde and Kauê Fernandes in his recent outings. His striking variety, athleticism, and improved wrestling defense could pose problems for Rabadanov if he can keep the fight standing and use his movement to avoid prolonged grappling exchanges. Expect Diakiese to have his moments early, but Rabadanov’s pressure, experience, and ability to mix in takedowns should allow him to take control as the fight progresses. The pick is Rabadanov by decision, but a late finish is possible if Diakiese fades under the champion’s pace.

Final Gadzhi Rabadanov-Marc Diakiese Prediction & Pick: Gadzhi Rabadanov (-700)