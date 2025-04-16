ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL World Tournament: Continues on the prelims with a fight between Dalton Rosta and Sadibou Sy in the middleweight division. Check out our PFL odds series for our Rosta-Sy prediction and pick.

Dalton Rosta (9-1) rebounded from his first career loss to Aaron Jeffery with a gritty majority decision win over Norbert Novenyi Jr. in Dublin. Now, Rosta looks to build on that momentum and showcase his wrestling and power as he faces former PFL champion Sadibou Sy in this opening round.

Sadibou Sy (17-8-2) bounced back from a finger injury TKO loss to Josh Silveira by stopping Andrew Sanchez with third-round punches in June. Now, the former PFL welterweight champion looks to build momentum at middleweight and remind everyone of his elite striking as he faces Dalton Rosta this Friday night.

Here are the PFL World Tournament Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL World Tournament Odds: Dalton Rosta-Sadibou Sy Odds

Dalton Rosta: +105

Sadibou Sy: -125

Why Dalton Rosta Will Win

Dalton Rosta is primed to make a statement in his PFL debut against Sadibou Sy this Friday. Rosta, a powerhouse wrestler with a 9-1 record, brings relentless pressure and top-tier physicality honed at American Top Team. His recent majority decision win over Norbert Novenyi Jr. showcased his ability to grind out tough victories, control opponents on the mat, and absorb adversity without breaking. Rosta’s wrestling base and heavy top control are tailor-made to neutralize Sy’s dynamic striking, especially in a tournament format where minimizing damage and controlling the pace are crucial.

While Sy is a former PFL welterweight champion known for his viral knockouts and elite Muay Thai, he has struggled against strong wrestlers who can close the distance and dictate where the fight takes place. Rosta’s game plan will likely focus on pressing Sy to the cage, securing takedowns, and wearing him down with ground-and-pound. If Rosta can avoid Sy’s explosive kicks and keep the fight in his wheelhouse, he has the tools to stifle Sy’s offense and earn a decision or late stoppage. Expect Rosta’s wrestling and physicality to be the difference as he advances to the PFL semifinals.

Why Sadibou Sy Will Win

Sadibou Sy enters Friday’s PFL World Championship first-round matchup against Dalton Rosta with renewed confidence and a perfect fit at middleweight. After years of bouncing between welterweight and light heavyweight, Sy has found his “happy medium” at 185 pounds, allowing his 6’3” frame and elite striking to shine. Training alongside world-class fighters at Xtreme Couture, Sy has continued to evolve, sharpening his already dangerous kickboxing and adding new wrinkles to his game. His viral spinning wheel kick knockout and 2022 PFL welterweight championship run are proof of his ability to end fights in an instant.

Against Rosta, Sy’s length, speed, and striking diversity will be key. Rosta’s wrestling is formidable, but Sy’s improved takedown defense and ability to maintain distance give him a clear path to victory. If Sy can keep the fight standing, his dynamic kicks and precise counters can frustrate and damage Rosta over three rounds. With his body feeling better than ever after focused recovery and training, Sy is poised to use his veteran savvy and world-class striking to outpoint or even finish Rosta, advancing to the PFL semifinals and reminding everyone why he’s one of the league’s most electrifying talents.

Final Dalton Rosta-Sadibou Sy Prediction & Pick

Dalton Rosta vs. Sadibou Sy is a compelling clash of styles set for Friday’s PFL World Championship first round. Rosta, a powerhouse wrestler with solid boxing, will look to close the distance, press Sy to the cage, and grind out rounds with relentless takedowns and top control. His physicality and pressure have troubled opponents before, and if he can maintain a high pace, he could sap Sy’s energy and limit the Swede’s dynamic striking output.

However, Sy’s length, speed, and elite kickboxing present real problems for Rosta, especially early. If Sy can keep the fight at range, use his kicks to the body and legs, and stuff Rosta’s initial takedown attempts, he can rack up points and potentially hurt Rosta with his precision striking. The first round may favor Sy’s movement and accuracy, but as the fight wears on, Rosta’s grinding style could take over. Expect a competitive bout where Sy’s early success is tested by Rosta’s relentless pressure. Ultimately, the pick is Rosta by close decision, using his wrestling to edge out rounds, but Sy’s striking makes him a very tough opponent in this matchup.

Final Dalton Rosta-Sadibou Sy Prediction & Pick: Dalton Rosta (+105)