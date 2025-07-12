Sherrone Moore started his tenure as the head coach of the Michigan football team last season, and it was an interesting year. If you heard at the beginning of the season that the Wolverines were going to beat #2 Ohio State and a top-12 Alabama team in the postseason, you probably would’ve assumed that they made the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately for Michigan, that wasn’t the case.

The Michigan football team won the national championship in 2023, but then it lost almost everything. Head coach Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL, and he took much of the coaching staff with him. The Wolverines also lost a record number of players to the league. Sherrone Moore had to start fresh.

Michigan did end the season on a hot streak as it won its final three games of the year, including those massive victories against Ohio State and Alabama. However, the Wolverines finished 8-5. That isn’t going to cut it in Ann Arbor, but given the circumstances, it’s hard to blame Moore.

CBS Sports recently gave every FBS head coach in America a hot seat rating. 0-0.99 is untouchable, and 5 is win or be fired. Sherrone Moore was given a 2.22, which is in the “All good … for now” category.

There’s no doubt about it, 8-5 isn’t good enough at Michigan, but it’s definitely too early for Wolverines fans to lose faith in Moore. After all, he wasn’t given much to work with last year, and he is 2-0 against Ohio State. He was also the acting head coach in the 2023 game when Jim Harbaugh was suspended.

Not only did Moore finish strong last year, but he is also recruiting at an elite level. He signed a top-10 2025 recruiting class that included the top overall player, five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. Moore is also knocking it out of the park in the 2026 cycle as the Wolverines have one of the best classes this year as well.

All in all, it’s too early to tell how Sherrone Moore will fare at Michigan. There were ups and downs in his first year, but he is starting to build his own team from a player and staff standpoint. We are going to learn a lot about his coaching ability this season.