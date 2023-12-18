Willie Green explains Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall's impact on the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans third-year head coach Willie Green has had to trot out patchwork rotations at times during his tenure. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and other key contributors being out for long stretches of time did provide an opportunity for two unheralded, undrafted free agents. Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall have both risen to every challenge as two-way players and become fan favorites in the process.

Green credited the Pelicans' four-game win streak success to “the work they're putting in. The work they're putting in with the assistant coaches. We're trying to do a better job of having clarity on the shots that we like, shots that make us a better offensive team. To all the guys' credit, they are trusting it and buying into it.”

Alvarado and Marshall have both missed time this season, but they are making the most of their time on the floor. The traditional counting stats do not do either player justice, though. Alvarado is averaging 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists; Marshall is posting 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. However, Green knows they are both crucial to keeping a consistent, competitive rotation intact around the Pelicans Big 3.

Alvarado (43.2 percent) and Marshall (45.1 percent) having career-high years in shooting three-pointers helps reinforce the decision to keep two overlooked prospects in an NBA Playoffs-caliber rotation. Their hot starts seem to be a lasting skill, not just a trend.

“It's a credit to them. They're working at it. Naji is with coach Corey Brewer and Jose is with coach Brandon Demus. They're getting in the gym, they're watching film. We look at their shot charts and we want to just improve. Those guys stepped on the floor and it starts with their defense. They're physical. They change the game when they touch the floor,” Willie Green shared of Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall's work.

Fans can see and hear how the Alvarado/Marshall duo helps support and energize the All-Star Williamson/Ingram pairing. Marshall is known as “The Knife” and is always running towards the scuffle. Alvarado (AKA Mr. GTA) sparks fires with his intensity. He usually has to be held back and it takes the whole team, including Pierre the Pelican mascot.

Nothing is holding back Alvarado, Marshall, or the Pelicans though. They are surging up the standings and will play five of their next six games in the Smoothie King Center. If health and the hot starts from the supporting cast continue, a top-six playoff spot seems very probable.