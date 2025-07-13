Recent New Orleans Pelicans first-round draft pick Jeremiah Fears doesn't lack confidence, that's for sure.

Fears, who fittingly wears the number 0, was asked by ESPN's Dave McMenamin during the NBA Summer League what his ideal career would look like 10 years from now.

“Top 2 point guard of all time,” Fears said. “[I] bring a lot to the table and continue to show everybody what I'm capable of every time I step on the floor, and just focus on the game that's ahead of me and the practice that's ahead of me.”

"Top 2 point guard of all-time" Jeremiah Fears when asked what he believes his career could look like🔥

pic.twitter.com/gI4UZiSbw4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Although some on social media mocked him following his comment, it would seem that most players, even if they do not think it's realistic, would want to be one of the two best players at their position. Rookies, especially, might have a more idealized version of their career.

Article Continues Below

Nonetheless, Fears obviously has an uphill battle in achieving his goal. The best point guards ever include Magic Johnson, Chris Paul, Isiah Thomas, Jerry West, Stephen Curry (some debate his true position), Steve Nash, Oscar Robertson, and John Stockton, among others.

The No. 7 overall pick out of Oklahoma, Fears struggled in his Summer League debut; although he scored 14 points, he recorded 7 turnovers and fouled out as the Pelicans fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 98-91.

Going into the draft, Fears was praised for his dynamism, with his ability to shoot, drive, and pass all seen as major bright spots for the young Illinois native. However, he had a hard time taking care of the ball and, in general, making the right decision in games. Although Game 1 of Summer League did little to quell those concerns, Fears will be among the youngest players in the NBA when the season starts in October, as he turns 19 on Oct. 14.

Fears is part of what would appear to be a new era of Pelicans basketball, led by new president Joe Dumars. He and Derik Queen (via a much maligned trade) were selected by the Pelicans in the first round of last month's NBA Draft, and, at least for now, they join a team that has Herb Jones, Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and Trey Murphy.