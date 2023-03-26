Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Trey Murphy III could hardly miss in the New Orleans Pelicans’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers. With every game mattering significantly in the midst of a playoff race, the young forward did something that only eight players have done before him: record 10 triples on 83 percent shooting from deep.

With 32 points on 10-12 shooting from deep, Murphy was absolutely feeling it. While his fellow Pelicans forward was launching threes from all over, Brandon Ingram recorded a career-high 13 assists. Five of them went to Murphy triples, underlining the strategy he developed as the game went on to feed the hot hand.

"I felt like he [Trey Murphy III] was gonna shoot no matter who was in front of him. So I just wanted to keep feeding him the ball, as well as other teammates." —Brandon Ingram, on Trey's 10-of-12 3PT shooting night vs. the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/2aFCT1KYWJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

“I noticed that he knocked down three and I tried to get him another open look,” Ingram said after the Pelicans’ win. “After the fourth one, I felt like he was gonna shoot no matter who was in front of him. So I just wanted to keep feeding him the ball, as well as his other teammates.”

Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Murphy shot the cover off the ball. It was the second time that the has recorded nine threes in a game, making him the first Pelicans player ever to do so. Being able to shoot so well at 6-foot-9 makes him a key contributor for New Orleans and one of the best overall three-point shooters in the NBA.

The Pelicans have won their last four games by a combined 85 points as they look to get into playoff territory. They are currently ninth in the Western Conference with the possibility of bringing Zion Williamson back into the fold.