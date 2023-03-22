Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

New Orleans Pelicans’ star Zion Williamson is going to be reevaluated in two weeks as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury, per Chris Haynes. Head coach Willie Green said there’s a “possibility” that Zion could return to action immediately depending on the results of the reevaluation in two weeks, per Marc J. Spears.

For Pelicans fans, the good news is that Williamson has not been ruled out for the season. He still has a chance to return and help New Orleans make a run at the NBA Play-In games. However, there is still much uncertainty surrounding the situation. The fact of the matter is that there are no guarantees he will return in two weeks.

When healthy, Zion Williamson is one of the best players in the NBA. Unfortunately, injuries have played a major role in his career up to this point. Zion has only played in more than 30 games once, which came during the 2020-21 campaign. Nevertheless, Williamson is only 22-years old and is already a two-time All-Star.

He was averaging 26 points per game on just under 61 percent field goal shooting prior to going down with his injury this season. Zion Williamson was also grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out just under five assists per contest for New Orleans. He’s the future of the Pelicans without question, but it remains to be seen whether or not he can stay healthy.

Only time will tell if Zion can return this year. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Williamson as they are made available.