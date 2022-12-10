By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

WHAT. A. WIN! The New Orleans Pelicans came out victorious against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, but it wasn’t without drama. Zion Williamson’s spectacular end-of-game dunk rubbed Phoenix players the wrong way. The result was a little altercation between the two teams after the game’s conclusion.

One of the stars for the Pelicans also chimed in with his diss of the Suns after the game: Brandon Ingram. Despite not playing due to a toe injury, Ingram went to bat for his team on Instagram, taking swipes at Phoenix players after the game. Tensions are certainly high between these two teams.

Is this the start of a new rivalry in the Western Conference. It seems like both these teams don’t really like each other, dating back to the 2021 first-round series between these two teams. Back then, the Suns were the clear favorites over the young Pelicans. Now, though, New Orleans finds themselves in equal footing with the 2020 runner-ups.

Prior to his injury, Brandon Ingram continued to be an excellent star for the Pelicans. Even with Zion Williamson back on the fold, the former second-overall pick was still plenty productive, posting nearly 21 points per game on efficient shooting, along with 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Now, his teammates are repaying him by continuing to win even without him.

The Pelicans and the Suns meet again on Sunday. Expect the tension between these two teams to be high, especially after what transpired in the last game. Can Williamson and co. continue the hot streak without Brandon Ingram?