Down goes the Los Angeles Dodgers again on Wednesday, as they squandered an early lead before absorbing a 6-5 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

With that defeat, the Dodgers got swept by the Angels for the second time in the 2025 MLB regular season, the first time it's ever happened in the history of the Freeway Series.

As the Dodgers' skid continues, the San Diego Padres took advantage of Los Angeles' malaise by going on a win streak.

After winning the final two games of a recent series against the Boston Red Sox at home, the Padres swept the San Francisco Giants in a three-game set at Oracle Park in San Francisco, capping it off with an 11-1 demolition of Willy Adames and company on Wednesday. With the Dodgers' loss and the Padres' win on the same night, the reigning World Series champions got displaced atop the National League West standings by the Friars.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani acknowledges his team's spiral that resulted in San Diego taking over the No. 1 spot in the division.

“Obviously it doesn't feel good to fall in second place and to lose a lot of these games,” Ohtani told reporters after the game, through his interpreter Will Ireton (h/t SportsNet LA). “We're doing everything that we can to try to right the ship. We just have to do a better job.”

Ohtani had the starting pitching gig in the series finale against the Angels, and he lasted 4 1/3 innings. Zach Neto's two-run double in the fifth inning ended Ohtani's night on the mound, as he allowed four earned runs on five hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts through 80 pitches (50 strikes). He also went 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Despite getting overtaken by the Padres, the Dodgers don't have to sound the alarm. Los Angeles has a 98.2 percent chance to make the playoffs through Wednesday, according to FanGraphs. Their 17.7 percent chance to win the World Series is the highest by a mile among all teams in the majors.

A golden opportunity for the Dodgers to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the NL West is coming right up for them, as they are scheduled to host the Padres for a three-game series at Dodger Stadium, starting this Friday.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodger Shohei Ohtani.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani pulls off MLB feat vs. Angels not seen in 125 yearsJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) hits a three-run home run in the eighth inning as Los Angeles Angels catcher Travis d'Arnaud (25) watches at Angel Stadium.
Dodgers get worrisome Max Muncy update before Angels finaleTroy Finnegan ·
image thumbnail
1 Dodgers’ player who will make or break 2025 World Series chancesMatty Breisch ·
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol (48) during the ring ceremony prior to the game against Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium
Dave Roberts hints at grim 2025 outlook for injured Dodgers pitcherZachary Howell ·
Aug 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brock Stewart (41) delivers a pitch in the top of the ninth inning during an MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Injury bug strikes again, crucial Dodgers reliever hits the ILZachary Draves ·
Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami (55) plays his position during the sixth inning against the USA at LoanDepot Park.
MLB Rumors: Mariners, Dodgers named suitors for Munetaka MurakamiJordan Llanes ·