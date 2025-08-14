Down goes the Los Angeles Dodgers again on Wednesday, as they squandered an early lead before absorbing a 6-5 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

With that defeat, the Dodgers got swept by the Angels for the second time in the 2025 MLB regular season, the first time it's ever happened in the history of the Freeway Series.

As the Dodgers' skid continues, the San Diego Padres took advantage of Los Angeles' malaise by going on a win streak.

After winning the final two games of a recent series against the Boston Red Sox at home, the Padres swept the San Francisco Giants in a three-game set at Oracle Park in San Francisco, capping it off with an 11-1 demolition of Willy Adames and company on Wednesday. With the Dodgers' loss and the Padres' win on the same night, the reigning World Series champions got displaced atop the National League West standings by the Friars.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani acknowledges his team's spiral that resulted in San Diego taking over the No. 1 spot in the division.

“Obviously it doesn't feel good to fall in second place and to lose a lot of these games,” Ohtani told reporters after the game, through his interpreter Will Ireton (h/t SportsNet LA). “We're doing everything that we can to try to right the ship. We just have to do a better job.”

Ohtani had the starting pitching gig in the series finale against the Angels, and he lasted 4 1/3 innings. Zach Neto's two-run double in the fifth inning ended Ohtani's night on the mound, as he allowed four earned runs on five hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts through 80 pitches (50 strikes). He also went 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Despite getting overtaken by the Padres, the Dodgers don't have to sound the alarm. Los Angeles has a 98.2 percent chance to make the playoffs through Wednesday, according to FanGraphs. Their 17.7 percent chance to win the World Series is the highest by a mile among all teams in the majors.

A golden opportunity for the Dodgers to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the NL West is coming right up for them, as they are scheduled to host the Padres for a three-game series at Dodger Stadium, starting this Friday.