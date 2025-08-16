At long last, Lance McCullers Jr. may finally be nearing his return to the big-league mound — though his role when he gets there is still up for debate. In what could have been his final rehab outing before rejoining the Houston Astros, McCullers worked five innings Friday night for Triple-A Sugar Land against Salt Lake. The right-hander allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five. He threw 80 pitches and generated six whiffs on 34 swings, showing enough sharpness to give Houston hope he’s ready to contribute again.

McCullers’ fastball velocity wasn’t overpowering, but it was steady. His sinker averaged 91.5 mph while his four-seamer came in at 91.9 mph, topping out at 92.5. That’s a step down from his prime, but in line with what Houston has seen from him since returning in May from a long layoff.

Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged before the game that the club has a decision to make. “If McCullers gets through tonight and throws the ball well, we’ll have a decision to make — do we bring him back for his next start, or does he need another rehab start?” Brown said. “We definitely have some decisions to make, but right now we want to get through tonight.”

This rehab assignment follows yet another injury interruption in what has been a frustrating year for the 26-year-old veteran. McCullers has already landed on the injured list three times this season: a foot strain in June, the blister that sidelined him in late July, and his initial absence to start the year. In between, he managed 11 starts for Houston but struggled badly, posting a 6.90 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP in just 44 1/3 innings.

Lance McCullers Jr eyes big league return, looks to avoid injury bug

His command issues have been glaring, with nine earned runs allowed across his two most recent starts before landing back on the IL. Against Seattle in mid-July, he lasted fewer than three innings. Just a week earlier, he gave up eight runs to the Cubs in a disastrous outing.

Those struggles are part of a larger trend. Since helping the Astros win the 2022 World Series, McCullers has barely been able to stay on the field, missing all of 2023 and most of 2024 with injuries. He hasn’t pitched a full season since 2022, and his role moving forward is very much in question.

The Astros’ rotation picture complicates matters further. Luis Garcia is close to returning from Tommy John surgery and looked sharp in his most recent rehab start, while JP France and Cristian Javier are also nearing readiness. Spencer Arrighetti has already rejoined the rotation after his own lengthy IL stint.

That means Houston could soon be looking at a logjam of arms, with McCullers’ inconsistent performance making him the most uncertain piece. A bullpen role — at least temporarily — might make more sense, especially with All-Star closer Josh Hader sidelined for several more weeks. McCullers’ stuff still flashes life in shorter bursts, and the Astros could benefit from his experience in high-leverage innings while easing him back.

For now, the Astros are focused on getting McCullers through this rehab cleanly and deciding if he’s ready to face big-league hitters again. With Houston clinging to a slim lead in the AL West over the Mariners, the club needs reliable arms. Whether McCullers is that kind of piece is the pressing question.

If Friday’s performance was indeed his final rehab start, it offered glimpses of hope. He looked composed, kept the ball in the park, and showed enough command to navigate five innings effectively. But the bar is higher in the majors, and after years of setbacks, McCullers still has to prove he can stay healthy and contribute consistently. The next step — and perhaps the last chance — could come in Houston.